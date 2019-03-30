2019 WGC-Match Play tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round of 16 on Saturday

The group stage is over, and while we don't have an elite final 16, we do have some elite matchups. Tiger Woods-Rory McIlroy is the (very) obvious headliner, but the entire final 16 is intriguing and could make for some even more intriguing quarterfinal matchups.

There's plenty to play for, too, as the third of four WGC titles this season is at stake in Austin as well as a little Masters momentum for Augusta in two weeks.

Here's a look at the eight matchups, which will start early in Austin on Saturday morning. The winners will advance to the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon before the semifinals and finals take place on Sunday. Matchups that are grouped together reveal who will play each other if they win on Saturday (ex: If Justin Rose and Paul Casey both win, they will play each other).

All times Eastern

WGC-Match Play Round of 16 tee times, matchups