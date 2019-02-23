2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Dustin Johnson stays bogey-free to take lead into weekend

After 36 holes of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, we got the leaderboard we thought we would. The top of the tournament is littered with names like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Sergio Garcia as we head to the weekend. And those golfers didn't provide the only fireworks of Friday's Round 2, either. Tiger Woods hit probably the shot of the day and Tommy Fleetwood had an unbelievable stretch to start off his second round. Here's a detailed look at who's playing well and how it all went down in Round 2 at Chapultepec.

First place -- Dustin Johnson (-11): No surprise here. Johnson has two top-10 finishes in two starts here, and won this event back in 2017 over Fleetwood. He chased his 64 on Thursday with another bogey-free round of 67 on Friday and made a little history in the process. He's very much the guy to beat (Vegas has him as a +125 favorite the rest of the way), and I expect him to hold on for his 20th PGA Tour victory and sixth WGC title (to pull within 12 of Woods).

Four players have led through 36 holes in WGC history (official events) without dropping a shot. Bogey-free Dustin Johnson (thru 15 today) leads by 1. @WGCMexico — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 22, 2019

Last place -- Shaun Norris and Sanghyun Park (+17): Because these events don't have cuts, the variance between first and last is always comical. These guys are down 28 to D.J. with 36 holes still to go.

Other contenders -- Matt Kuchar (-10), Rory McIlroy (-9), Sergio Garcia (-7), Tommy Fleetwood (-7): McIlroy may have had the most disappointing Round 2 of this group after he ran his 8-under score to 11 under after starting 3-3-3-3. He played weakly coming home, though, hit a ball in the water on a par 5 and four-putted the ninth. It wasn't pretty, but the good news for him is that his 63 on Thursday is a buoy for his week, and he'll still play next to D.J. late on Saturday afternoon.

What did Tiger Woods do? Big Cat is in the tournament! Woods fired a 5-under 66 that included the shot of the event (and his best shot of the year) on his final hole of the day. He led the field in putting for most of the day and now has an opportunity to truly scratch his way into contention with a fast start on Saturday.

Who had a great day? Phil Mickelson shot a 79 in Round 1 and a 65 in Round 2 because 14-shot differences between two consecutive rounds are normal. In all seriousness, it was cool to watch Lefty grind even though he has no chance of winning the tournament. A pro.

Stat of the day: 2-2, as in the start Fleetwood got off to. He eagled the first two holes -- also known as an American -- and looked as if he might melt the scoreboard. He finished with a nice 6-under 65, but that start was pretty legendary.

🚨🚨AMERICAN ALERT!! 🚨🚨



Tommy Fleetwood starts his day eagle-eagle 🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/QzAvZ0Ua0Z — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) February 22, 2019

Shot of the day: Maybe the shot of the year.

What to watch on Day 3: Everything! This leaderboard is loaded, this golf course is fun and there are innumerable storylines either at the top or lurking just below the D.J.-McIlroy duo, which will go last off. Their chasers will include Kuchar, Fleetwood, Garcia, Woods and more, and if the first two years of this tournament are any indication, we're in for an awesome final two days.

Four players in the last fifty years have won 20 times on the @PGATOUR before turning 35: Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson and Johnny Miller. @DJohnsonPGA (36-hole leader) can join them with a win this week. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 23, 2019

