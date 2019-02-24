2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard, grades: Dustin Johnson cruises to 20th PGA Tour victory

The stats, as incredible as they were, don't tell the whole story of Dustin Johnson's monster 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship win, the 20th PGA Tour victory of his career. D.J. touched off a five-stroke title over Rory McIlroy and 10 strokes over the rest of the field with a tidy 5-under 66 on Sunday in the final round that included a closing 31 on the back nine, just for show at that point.

Johnson made his first bogey of the week (not the day, the week!) on the third hole on Sunday (he also had a double bogey on Saturday) and stalled a little bit with eight 4s and a 3 on the front nine. McIlroy didn't truly push him as he shot a 1-over 36 of his own on the front. Then the fireworks started. Johnson birdied his first two on the back nine, and he and McIlroy combined for a best ball 29 coming home with 11 birdies between them, which was good for Rory but great for D.J.

Add them all up and Johnson had 22 birdies and an eagle on the week. He finished second from tee to green and first in putting. He gained over five strokes per round on the best field of the year in a sport where anything north of five is pretty much a guaranteed victory. He was more or less flawless on the scorecard, but that doesn't mean there weren't bumps along the way.

Johnson got multiple fortuitous rulings on the weekend that allowed him free drops clear of debris. He also made par-saving putts of 18 feet and 6 feet on the front side in his final round. When the final 18 tried to go sideways, Johnson wouldn't let it. He wrestled it into the ground, defeated one of the best in the game playing as well as he's played in years and made a bit of history in the process.

Players to reach 20 @PGATOUR wins before age 35 in the last 50 years:



Tiger Woods

Tom Watson

Phil Mickelson

Johnny Miller

Dustin Johnson — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 24, 2019

"I struggled the last couple weeks," Johnson told NBC on Sunday. "I got here on Monday and talked to [coach Butch Harmon] ... worked on it and it clicked this week. I hit it really well this week."

"To get 20 wins out here is very difficult," he added later on. "To do it before I turn 35 is pretty incredible. It means a lot. This is a big win for me and gives me a lot of confidence for the rest of the year."

McIlroy threw plenty of punches over the weekend. He led the field from tee to green and proximity to the hole, and had a top-20 putting week. Again, these are McIlroy's stats. Led the field from tee to green and proximity to the hole. The guy who finished a distant second. Such is life against a machine like Johnson.

D.J.'s worst score on the week (a 67) was two strokes better than the best scores of guys like Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Jordan Spieth. This is Johnson's second win in three years at this tournament and his 20th in 246 PGA Tour events -- one better than Phil Mickelson after the same number of events.

We could go all day with the numbers, of course, but they wouldn't be more impressive than watching D.J. gallop. Does it go badly with him sometimes late in events? Yes it does, and when it does, it tends to go very badly. We joke about it, but he really is like a machine in that sense -- it either works perfectly or is broken beyond repair. On this week, at this course, it could not have worked better. McIlroy has faced robots before, and the results were much better than they were on Sunday.

It will likely get underplayed, but for D.J. to join Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, Phil Mickelson and Johnny Miller with 20 wins on this PGA Tour before age 35 is as impossible as his swing. To watch Johnson is to be amazed over and over like it's the first time you've ever seen his move, his ball flight and his disposition. It feels simultaneously like a revelation and like the most natural thing in the world; like he could never not do what you just saw him do. Golf is golf, of course, and so he will lose much more than he will win over the next few years, but this week was another reminder -- the 20th such reminder -- that Johnson is maybe the best player in his generation and -- I hope this doesn't sound like I'm being a prisoner of the moment -- one of the best and most talented golfers to ever live. Grade: A+

Here are the rest of our grades for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship.

Rory McIlroy (T6): What are you going to do? McIlroy finished five shots clear of third but five back of the thoroughbred ahead of him. If there was a hole he'd probably like to have back it would be the par-5 sixth, which played to an average of about 19 strokes on the week. McIlroy made three bogeys there (including one on Sunday) and played it in 23 strokes. Still, that's four straight top-five finishes to start the season and two straight weeks of 63s. Grade: A

Justin Thomas (9th): I just want to talk about that Sunday round. Thomas shot a 62 -- which tied his own course record -- with 10 birdies, seven pars and a bogey. He was -- and I promise this is a real number -- eight (!) strokes better with his putter on Sunday than he was on Saturday (-4.9 to +3.1) and finished first in the field in strokes gained from tee to green, too. It was not quite the round of the tournament (McIlroy holds that distinction from his play on Thursday), but it was an absolute show as J.T. made nine birdies in his first 12 holes and looked as if he would maybe do what he's done before (which doubles as the coolest thing in golf): shoot 59 with a bogey. He said he started thinking about 59 "early" on the back nine because of course he did. Grade: A-



Tiger Woods (T10): Big Cat hit the ball really well all week and seemingly unlocked whatever secrets he needed to solve the Mexican altitude. He three-putted four times, though, and tossed in another four-putt to finish outside the top 60 in putting in both weekend rounds (there were only 72 players in the event!). He did give us the shot of the event on Friday, though, when he hit this twisting, ludicrous bunker shot that spun hard right and scared the hole. We forget because it was 12 months ago, but having Big Cat seriously contend at WGC events and talking about his strokes gained putting instead of his strokes gained back surgeries is a great place for golf to be. Grade: A

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Mexico Championship, particularly while Woods was on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.