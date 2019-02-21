2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 1

The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship gets underway on Thursday with some premium featured groups and the best field of the year so far. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka headline an event that has been pretty thrilling in each of its two editions in Mexico. The first time around in 2017 ended with a Dustin Johnson-Tommy Fleetwood mini-shootout (which D.J. won), and last year's edition saw Thomas hole out on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff with Mickelson (which he lost).

With a field like this on a course that is vulnerable, there will surely be loads of fireworks and a stacked leaderboard throughout. There's no shortage of storylines, either. With 46 of the top 50 in the world playing and everyone heading into a stretch that will see the Players Championship and Masters within a month of each other, the golf should start heating up at the first WGC of the calendar year.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Mexico Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.