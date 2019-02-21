2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 1
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Thursday's action in the WGC-Mexico Championship
The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship gets underway on Thursday with some premium featured groups and the best field of the year so far. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka headline an event that has been pretty thrilling in each of its two editions in Mexico. The first time around in 2017 ended with a Dustin Johnson-Tommy Fleetwood mini-shootout (which D.J. won), and last year's edition saw Thomas hole out on the 72nd hole to get into a playoff with Mickelson (which he lost).
With a field like this on a course that is vulnerable, there will surely be loads of fireworks and a stacked leaderboard throughout. There's no shortage of storylines, either. With 46 of the top 50 in the world playing and everyone heading into a stretch that will see the Players Championship and Masters within a month of each other, the golf should start heating up at the first WGC of the calendar year.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Mexico Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
-
How to watch the 2019 WGC-Mexico Champ.
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship live this week
-
WGC-Mexico Championship odds, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship 10,000 times and came up with some s...
-
WGC-Mexico, Tiger Round 1 tee times
There are some interesting featured groups this week in Mexico
-
Nine expectations for Tiger Woods in '19
Big Cat is eight rounds into what should be a terrific season
-
Stricker named U.S. Ryder Cup captain
The Americans have their leader for Whistling Straits
-
2019 Puerto Rico Open odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Puerto Rico Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprise...