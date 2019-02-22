2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 2

After one day of play at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, we have a stacked top of the leaderboard with little wiggle room for those well off the pace. Rory McIlroy (-8), Dustin Johnson (-7) and Justin Thomas (-5) are leading the charge at a course where the average score was over par in Round 1. It's basically those three or the field as nobody outside that group is better than 14-1 to win the tournament this week. Still, this event always seems to deliver because of how unpredictable it is and how many top players are involved.

A guy named Tiger Woods is involved, too. Big Cat is even par after 18 holes but played solidly after making a double-bogey six on the first hole of the tournament on Thursday. He'll go early while Johnson and McIlroy tee off later in the afternoon to wrap up the second day of play at the WGC-Mexico Championship.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Mexico Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.