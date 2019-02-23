2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 3
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Saturday's action in the WGC-Mexico Championship
Saturday at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship should be a blast as Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood chase leader Dustin Johnson around an exciting course. Don't forget about Tiger Woods, either. He's just six back and inside the top 10 at the start of his third round.
This event has always produced great leaderboards and exciting weekends, and this year's edition isn't wavering from that. Plus, the action on Saturday and Sunday will be all bunched together, which is very much unlike last weekend's golf at Riviera. I'm here for it.
WGC-Mexico weekend picks, predictions
WGC-Mexico, Tiger Round 3 tee times
Big Cat gets an old friend in Mexico
Dustin Johnson takes WGC-Mexico lead
This is the first time in Johnson's career he's bogey-free through 36 holes
Woods putts his way to 66 in Rd. 2
Big Cat had the day he needed in Round 2 to get into the mix at Chapultepec
WGC-Mexico, Tiger Round 2 tee times
Big Cat will try and have a big round on Friday in Mexico
Tiger's slow start leads to 71
Big Cat didn't have the start he wanted to at Chapultepec on Thursday