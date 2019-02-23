2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 3

Live updates, analysis and highlights from Saturday's action in the WGC-Mexico Championship

Saturday at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship should be a blast as Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood chase leader Dustin Johnson around an exciting course. Don't forget about Tiger Woods, either. He's just six back and inside the top 10 at the start of his third round.

This event has always produced great leaderboards and exciting weekends, and this year's edition isn't wavering from that. Plus, the action on Saturday and Sunday will be all bunched together, which is very much unlike last weekend's golf at Riviera. I'm here for it.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Mexico Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

