2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, Tiger Woods score for Round 4
Live updates, analysis and highlights from Sunday's action in the WGC-Mexico Championship
Dustin Johnson will go for his 20th PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship. Following his 64-67-66 start, he's the heavy favorite (Vegas says -400 to win) over Rory McIlroy, who he leads by four. Still, the Ulsterman knows D.J. has blown bigger leads than this and that there's nobody better position to pick up the pieces if he does.
"It's in range," said McIlroy. "You can see how things turn so quickly out there. After the eighth hole today, I was six shots behind. And after the 10th green, I was only two behind. So, it does change very quickly. And especially you can put yourself in some tricky positions out there. So, just got to go out there and try to play a good round of golf and see where that leaves me at the end of the day."
McIlroy is going for his own 15th PGA Tour win in just his 154th start (Johnson has nearly 250 starts). He's been awesome the first three days but needs to close hard to have a chance. Beyond them are other competitors like Patrick Reed and Sergio Garcia, and Tiger Woods is way down the leaderboard at 5 under but poised for a third straight top-20 finish.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the WGC-Mexico Championship, particularly while Woods is on the course.
