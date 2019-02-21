2019 WGC-Mexico Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

How do you follow a spectacular field and great tournament at Riviera last week? How about a more spectacular field at a place that has produced some epic finishes in the two tournaments it has hosted thus far. This week's 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship has 46 of the top 50 players in the world and gave us this shot from Justin Thomas last year to shoot 62-64 to get into a playoff (which he eventually lost to Phil Mickelson). Get hyped! Let's go!

This week is both the first WGC of the calendar year and just Tiger Woods' second WGC appearance since 2014. Interestingly, he's also a seven-time winner of this tournament but has never made a showing since it moved to Mexico two years ago. Add in the Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson storylines, and this should be another terrific week of golf.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio