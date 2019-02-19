2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

Several of the top golfers in the world are set to converge on Club de Golf Chapultepec this week for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship. The first golfers will tee it up on Thursday, Feb. 21, with action extending through the weekend. Justin Thomas is favored in the latest 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds, going off at 9-1. But a loaded 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship field that includes big names such as Dustin Johnson (10-1), Rory McIlroy (11-1) and Rickie Fowler (16-1) will all be in pursuit. Before locking in any 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship picks of your own, or trying your hand at a PGA DFS tournament on FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check in on the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the field for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a seven-time winner of this event, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is making just his second start in a World Golf Championship event since 2014. Last season, he finished T-31 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. And despite winning this tournament on seven different occasions, Woods is making his first competitive start in Mexico.

That doesn't bode well for Woods, who will be playing a course that sits nearly 8,000 feet above sea level. The significant elevation change will cause players to be accurate with their drives off the tee, an area where Woods struggled mightily last season. In fact, Woods finished last season ranked 127th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (59.35). There are far better values to be had in this loaded WGC-Mexico Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's somebody to target if you're looking for a massive payday.

Matsuyama comes into this tournament off an extremely strong performance at the Genesis Open, where he finished T-9. It was his third straight top 15 finish on the PGA Tour.

The five-time PGA Tour winner is hitting the ball extremely well to open this season, ranking inside the top 10 in driving distance (309 yards). His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That lethal combination has allowed Matsuyama to rank inside the top 15 in scoring average (69.887) this season. He can climb the leaderboard in a hurry and should be on your radar at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship.

