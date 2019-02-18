2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, which tees off Thursday, Feb. 21. Some of the world's top golfers will compete at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Naucalpan, Mexico, this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Justin Thomas enters the WGC-Mexico Championship as the Vegas favorite at 9-1, followed closely by two-time winner Dustin Johnson at 10-1 in the latest 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds. Before locking in any 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship picks of your own or entering any DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the field for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a seven-time winner of this event, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods is making just his second start in a World Golf Championship event since 2014. Last season, he finished T-31 at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. And despite winning this tournament on seven different occasions, Woods is making his first competitive start in Mexico.

That doesn't bode well for Woods, who will be playing a course that sits nearly 8,000 feet above sea level. The significant elevation change will cause players to be accurate with their drives off the tee, an area where Woods struggled mightily last season. In fact, Woods finished last season ranked 127th on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (59.35). There are far better values to be had in this loaded WGC-Mexico Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title.

Schauffele is an emerging star who has played extremely well recently, winning two of his past five official starts on the PGA Tour. He finished on top of the leaderboard earlier this season at the WGC-HSBC Champions and followed that up with a victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which featured 34 of the 37 golfers who won a PGA Tour event last season.

Schauffele's early-season success has him ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings and inside the top 15 in scoring average (69.780), which should allow him to be in contention this week at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship.

Also, the model says three other golfers with odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Justin Thomas 9-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Rory McIlroy 11-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Rickie Fowler 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Brooks Koepka 18-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Jordan Spieth 28-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Hideki Matsuyama 33-1

Marc Leishman 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Webb Simpson 33-1