2019 WGC Mexico Championship odds: Surprising weekend picks from model that nailed four golf majors

Two rounds are in the books at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, setting up a thrilling weekend finish at Club de Golf Chapultepec. Dustin Johnson has remained bogey-free so far, firing a 64 and 67 to enter the weekend with the lead at 11-under. The action resumes with Round No. 3 on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET. Sportsbooks have been busy calculating the latest 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds to win after Friday's action concluded and have Johnson as the favorite at 6-5. He's followed by Rory McIllroy (3-1) and Matt Kuchar (8-1), who are tied for second at 9-under. Nine other golfers are within six strokes of the lead, so before making any 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship picks or entering any weekend PGA DGS tournaments or cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, first scope out the top PGA predictions from the computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the field for the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship weekend is locked, SportsLine simulated the final two rounds 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a 20-1 long shot to win it all, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woods followed an opening-round 71 with a 66 on Friday, vaulting him to eighth place at 5-under. The model is calling for him to take that momentum and continue to climb up the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship leaderboard on Saturday and Sunday. He's a strong value pick at 20-1 WGC-Mexico odds.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, who is tied for second place at 9-under and one of the top Vegas favorites at 8-1, doesn't even crack the top three. He started strong the last two tournaments he's played in. However, he's faltered late, firing a fourth-round 71 at the Genesis Open and three rounds of 70 or worse at Pebble Beach. There are far better values remaining than the 8-1 premium you'll have to pay.

Also, the model says four golfers with 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship odds of 30-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the WGC-Mexico Championship 2019? And which long shots stun the golfing world this weekend? Check out the weekend WGC-Mexico Championship odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full WGC-Mexico Championship projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 6-5

Rory McIllroy 3-1

Matt Kuchar 8-1

Tommy Fleetwood 12-1

Sergio Garcia 16-1

Tiger Woods 20-1

Cameron Smith 30-1

Ian Poulter 30-1

Justin Thomas 50-1

Charles Howell III 60-1

Tyrell Hatton 60-1

Francesco Molinari 80-1

Louis Oosthuizen 80-1