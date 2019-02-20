2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 1 on Thursday
There are some interesting featured groups this week in Mexico
Nearly everyone who starred in last week's thriller at Riviera is back in the field this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, the first World Golf Championships event of 2019. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth all headed over from Riviera, and they'll be joined by Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the best field of the year so far.
This tournament has produced, too, with a D.J. win in 2017 followed by a J.T.-Phil Mickelson playoff last season. Speaking of those three, they'll all play together in the first two rounds of the tournament as one of the four featured groups. Tiger gets pal DeChambeau as well as the top-ranked Mexican player in the world, Abraham Ancer.
The star power doesn't end there, though. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson are a trio, and so are Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed. Interestingly, Jordan Spieth -- coming in off an 81 at Riviera on Sunday -- is not part of the featured groups coverage. That's the first time I can remember that happening in quite a while.
Here's a look at those featured groups and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.
All times Eastern
Featured groups
- 12:39 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (No. 10)
- 12:51 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson (No. 10)
- 1:51 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (No. 1)
- 2:03 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer (No. 1)
Other notable tee times
- 12:51 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira (No. 1)
- 1:03 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10)
- 1:27 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren (No. 10)
- 1:39 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 1)
- 1:15 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 1)
Rounds 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: Noon
Featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Nine expectations for Tiger Woods in '19
Big Cat is eight rounds into what should be a terrific season
-
Stricker named U.S. Ryder Cup captain
The Americans have their leader for Whistling Straits
-
WGC-Mexico Championship odds, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship 10,000 times and came up with some s...
-
2019 Puerto Rico Open odds, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Puerto Rico Open 10,000 times and came up with some surprise...
-
WGC-Mexico DFS: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Romo to play in PGA Tour event
Romo missed the cut in a tour event last year