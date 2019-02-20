2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 1 on Thursday

Nearly everyone who starred in last week's thriller at Riviera is back in the field this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship, the first World Golf Championships event of 2019. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth all headed over from Riviera, and they'll be joined by Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka in the best field of the year so far.

This tournament has produced, too, with a D.J. win in 2017 followed by a J.T.-Phil Mickelson playoff last season. Speaking of those three, they'll all play together in the first two rounds of the tournament as one of the four featured groups. Tiger gets pal DeChambeau as well as the top-ranked Mexican player in the world, Abraham Ancer.

The star power doesn't end there, though. Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson are a trio, and so are Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm and Patrick Reed. Interestingly, Jordan Spieth -- coming in off an 81 at Riviera on Sunday -- is not part of the featured groups coverage. That's the first time I can remember that happening in quite a while.

Here's a look at those featured groups and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.

All times Eastern

Featured groups

12:39 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (No. 10)

-- Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (No. 10) 12:51 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson (No. 10)

-- Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson (No. 10) 1:51 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (No. 1)

-- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (No. 1) 2:03 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer (No. 1)

Other notable tee times

12:51 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira (No. 1)



-- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira (No. 1) 1:03 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10)

-- Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 10) 1:27 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren (No. 10)

-- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren (No. 10) 1:39 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 1)

-- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 1) 1:15 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 1)

Rounds 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio