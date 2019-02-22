2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 2 on Friday
Big Cat will try and have a big round on Friday in Mexico
Rory McIlroy (-8) leads by one over Dustin Johnson (-7) after the first day of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, and those two were chasing each other all over the course on Thursday, which they'll do again on Friday at a different start time.
McIlroy, paired with Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka, will go off the first hole on Friday at 1:51 p.m. It's a par-4 he drove and eagled on Thursday, and he'll no doubt be looking at trying to do the same with his first shot on Friday afternoon.
Johnson will play in the group after that with Phil Mickelson (who he beat by 16 on Thursday) and Justin Thomas (who is 5 under and just behind McIlroy and Johnson on the leaderboard).
Tiger Woods shot an even-par 71 on Thursday, and he'll play again with Abraham Ancer and Bryson DeChambeau, although this time they'll have an earlier tee time at 12:51 p.m. off the 10th hole. That might be a good thing for Woods after he started on the first on Thursday and made a double-bogey six.
Here's a look at those featured groups and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.
All times Eastern
Featured groups
- 12:39 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (No. 10)
- 12:51 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer (No. 10)
- 1:51 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (No. 1)
- 2:03 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson (No. 1)
Other notable tee times
- 12:15 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren (No. 1)
- 12:27 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 10)
- 1:03 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 10)
- 2:03 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira (No. 10)
- 2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)
Rounds 2 -- Friday
Round starts: Noon
Featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
