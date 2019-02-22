2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 2 on Friday

Rory McIlroy (-8) leads by one over Dustin Johnson (-7) after the first day of the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, and those two were chasing each other all over the course on Thursday, which they'll do again on Friday at a different start time.

McIlroy, paired with Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka, will go off the first hole on Friday at 1:51 p.m. It's a par-4 he drove and eagled on Thursday, and he'll no doubt be looking at trying to do the same with his first shot on Friday afternoon.

Johnson will play in the group after that with Phil Mickelson (who he beat by 16 on Thursday) and Justin Thomas (who is 5 under and just behind McIlroy and Johnson on the leaderboard).

Tiger Woods shot an even-par 71 on Thursday, and he'll play again with Abraham Ancer and Bryson DeChambeau, although this time they'll have an earlier tee time at 12:51 p.m. off the 10th hole. That might be a good thing for Woods after he started on the first on Thursday and made a double-bogey six.

Here's a look at those featured groups and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.

All times Eastern

Featured groups

12:39 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (No. 10)



-- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed (No. 10) 12:51 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer (No. 10)

-- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer (No. 10) 1:51 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (No. 1)

-- Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson, Brooks Koepka (No. 1) 2:03 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson (No. 1)

Other notable tee times

12:15 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren (No. 1)



-- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren (No. 1) 12:27 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 10)

-- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama (No. 10) 1:03 p.m. -- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 10)

-- Webb Simpson, Paul Casey, Rafa Cabrera Bello (No. 10) 2:03 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira (No. 10)



-- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira (No. 10) 2:15 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)

Rounds 2 -- Friday

Round starts: Noon

Featured groups: Noon-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio