2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 3 on Saturday

We have ourselves a golf tournament at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship. Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Tommy Fleetwood are all chasing leader Dustin Johnson, who is 11 under after two rounds of play at Chapultepec.

Saturday's Round 3 means re-paired threesomes for the first time in this event, and we'll get the big dogs late in the day. The main event is Johnson-McIlroy-Kuchar at 1:15 p.m. ET, but undercards of Tiger Woods-Charles Howell-Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood-Sergio Garcia-Cameron Smith aren't too bad either.

Here's a look at the primary tee times for Saturday's third round and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.

All times Eastern

Notable tee times

-- Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele (No. 1) 12:39 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Charles Howell III, Tyrrell Hatton (No. 1)

-- Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Smith, Sergio Garcia (No. 1) 1:15 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)



Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio