2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 4 on Sunday

The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship has more or less come down to two golfers. Dustin Johnson (-16) and Rory McIlroy (-12) will be grouped together alongside Patrick Reed in the final threesome of this year's event. Everyone behind Johnson and McIlroy will have a nice Sunday stroll, but a field that trails by seven will need a miracle to even have a chance.

That doesn't mean there won't be great golf though. Preceding that threesome will be the American trio of Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Aaron Wise as well as an excellent group that has Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Louis Oosthuizen.

Here's a look at the important tee times for Sunday's final round and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.

All times Eastern

Notable tee times

11:10 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise (No. 1)



-- Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise (No. 1) 11:58 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Kyle Stanley (No. 10)

-- Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Kyle Stanley (No. 10) 12:34 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)

-- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1) 12:58 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Cam Smith (No. 1)



-- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Cam Smith (No. 1) 1:10 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)



Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio