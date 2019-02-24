2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, the field start in Round 4 on Sunday
Sunday's finale at Chapultepec should be a thrill, but only two men will be able to win
The 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship has more or less come down to two golfers. Dustin Johnson (-16) and Rory McIlroy (-12) will be grouped together alongside Patrick Reed in the final threesome of this year's event. Everyone behind Johnson and McIlroy will have a nice Sunday stroll, but a field that trails by seven will need a miracle to even have a chance.
That doesn't mean there won't be great golf though. Preceding that threesome will be the American trio of Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Aaron Wise as well as an excellent group that has Tiger Woods, Tommy Fleetwood and Louis Oosthuizen.
Here's a look at the important tee times for Sunday's final round and some other key tee times. For a full list of tee times for this week's tournament, you can click here.
All times Eastern
Notable tee times
- 11:10 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Aaron Wise (No. 1)
- 11:58 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Henrik Stenson, Kyle Stanley (No. 10)
- 12:34 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Tommy Fleetwood (No. 1)
- 12:58 p.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Sergio Garcia, Cam Smith (No. 1)
- 1:10 p.m. -- Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy (No. 1)
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: Noon-1:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 1:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 1:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
