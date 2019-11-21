2019 World Tour Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 World Tour Championship live this week
While the PGA Tour concludes its year in Georgia, the European Tour hosts the richest first-prize event in tournament golf history. This week's DP World Tour Championship -- the last event in the Race to Dubai and of the season -- will take place in Dubai as 50 golfers duke it out for the $3 million first-place check.
Outside of the actual World Tour Championship prize money ($8 million total), five others will divvy up $5 million in bonus money that will go to the top five in the season-long race. Bernd Wiesberger currently leads that race, and he's joined by Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick as potential winners of the Race to Dubai.
If you like coffee golf (also known as very-early-in-the-morning golf), you'll enjoy this loaded field playing the last tournament of the 2018-19 European Tour season with truckloads of cash on the line in Dubai. The last five winners -- Danny Willett, Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson -- are all big-time names and all in the field again this week.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-3 -- Wednesday through Saturday
Round starts: 11:30 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Round 4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 1:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 1:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
-
How to watch the 2019 RSM Classic
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 RSM Classic live this week
-
RSM Classic 2019 odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 RSM Classic 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
Fowler replaces Koepka in Presidents Cup
Tiger Woods had a pretty suitable replacement for the No. 1 player in the world
-
Golfer shares touching moment with fan
Matthews had a compassionate response after a fan yelled during his backswing
-
Five things to know about Race to Dubai
The European Tour's season concludes this weekend at Jumeirah Golf Estates
-
RSM Classic picks, odds
The last official event of 2019 will take place in Georgia this weekend