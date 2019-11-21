2019 World Tour Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time

While the PGA Tour concludes its year in Georgia, the European Tour hosts the richest first-prize event in tournament golf history. This week's DP World Tour Championship -- the last event in the Race to Dubai and of the season -- will take place in Dubai as 50 golfers duke it out for the $3 million first-place check.

Outside of the actual World Tour Championship prize money ($8 million total), five others will divvy up $5 million in bonus money that will go to the top five in the season-long race. Bernd Wiesberger currently leads that race, and he's joined by Tommy Fleetwood, Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Matthew Fitzpatrick as potential winners of the Race to Dubai.

If you like coffee golf (also known as very-early-in-the-morning golf), you'll enjoy this loaded field playing the last tournament of the 2018-19 European Tour season with truckloads of cash on the line in Dubai. The last five winners -- Danny Willett, Jon Rahm, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Rory McIlroy, Henrik Stenson -- are all big-time names and all in the field again this week.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-3 -- Wednesday through Saturday

Round starts: 11:30 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 2-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 11:30 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 1:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 1:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com