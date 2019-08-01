2019 Wyndham Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Wyndham Championship live this week
The 2018-19 PGA Tour regular season officially comes to a close this week with the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.
This is actually one of the more underrated events of the last few months given how much star power is participating before the playoffs start next week and how many compelling storylines there are regarding the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Throw in Viktor Hovland trying to join contemporaries Matthew Wolff and Collin Morikawa in trying to earn his 2020 PGA Tour card and Brandt Snedeker trying to defend his 59 (and win) from last year, and you have some must-see golf before the Northern Trust kick starts a three-week close to the season next weekend.
Webb Simpson is the favorite to win here (he's owned this course over the last decade), but he's joined atop the betting board by Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth and Morikawa. It should be a fun week of golf to cap what has been another tremendous run. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 7 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio


