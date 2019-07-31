2019 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from advanced model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Wyndham Championship, played in Greensboro, N.C. at Sedgefield Country Club, is a homecoming event for Webb Simpson, who lives about 70 miles down the road in Raleigh. Simpson has seen plenty of success in this tournament, winning it all in 2011 and tying for second place last year. The Wake Forest alum has a half-dozen top-10 performances in this event since 2009, so it's no surprise that the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds list him as the favorite at 11-1. But he'll be challenged by an intriguing 2019 Wyndham Championship field that's desperate to make a final charge before the FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway next week. Other household names like Hideki Matsuyama (12-1), Paul Casey (16-1), Jordan Spieth (18-1), Patrick Reed (28-1) and two-time champion Brandt Snedeker (28-1) are sure to draw plenty of interest as the top 2019 Wyndham Championship contenders according to Vegas. Before locking in any 2019 Wyndham Championship picks of your own this week, see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven golf model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and one of the top favorites to win it all this week, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Spieth is winless and has just three top-10 finishes this season. It's now been over two calendar years since his last win, and he's been plagued this season by erratic performances off the tee. He barely ranks in the top 200 on tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.89), meaning he has to scramble regularly to pick up birdies or save par.

The last three champions of this event have finished lower than 20-under par, and the model doesn't see Spieth playing well enough to contend in what should be a low-scoring affair. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2019 Wyndham Championship field.

Another surprise: Jason Kokrak, a 60-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kokrak enters the Wyndham Championship 2019 full of confidence after putting together one of his best years on tour. He's earned four top-10 finishes in 2019 and has made the top 25 a total of 10 times this year. He's also missed just one cut in 20 events all season.

The 34-year-old is hitting the ball extremely well off the tee, averaging almost 305 yards per drive this season. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green. That combination has allowed Kokrak to hit almost 70 percent of greens in regulation, which should give him plenty of birdie opportunities this week. Sedgefield's length is only 7,130 yards, which should play into Kokrak's strengths. He can climb the 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard in a hurry and should be on your radar this week.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Wyndham Championship odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Webb Simpson 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Brandt Snedeker 28-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Kaymer 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1