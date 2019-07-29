2019 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour's regular season concludes this week with the 2019 Wyndham Championship, the final tournament before the 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway next week. The pressure is on for golfers on the bubble of making the playoffs, which should make for some thrilling action this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C. The latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds feature an intriguing mixture of veterans and up-and-coming contenders near the top. Five-time PGA winner Webb Simpson, who won this event in 2011, is the favorite at 11-1, followed closely by Hideki Matsuyama at 12-1. Rookie Collin Morikawa, the winner of last week's Barracuda Championship, is at 12-1, with major winners Jordan Spieth (18-1) and Patrick Reed (28-1) also in the hunt. Before locking in any 2019 Wyndham Championship picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DratKings, see the golf predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and one of the top favorites to win it all this week, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Spieth is winless and has just three top-10 finishes this season. It's now been over two calendar years since his last win, and he's been plagued this season by erratic performances off the tee. He barely ranks in the top 200 on tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.89), meaning he has to scramble regularly to pick up birdies or save par.

The last three champions of this event have finished lower than 20-under par, and the model doesn't see Spieth playing well enough to contend in what should be a low-scoring affair. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2019 Wyndham Championship field.

Another surprise: Chez Reavie, a 45-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Reavie, a 37-year-old veteran with two PGA victories, is enjoying one of the strongest stretches of his career. He's recorded five top-10 performances this season, including a win at the Travelers Championship in June. He also finished third at the U.S. Open last month.

Reavie ranks second on tour in driving accuracy percentage (75.02), as he's hit 796 of 1,061 fairways this season. That's helped him climb into the top 25 on tour in scoring average (70.191). He has all the tools to make a deep run up the 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Wyndham Championship odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

2019 Wyndham Championship odds:

Webb Simpson 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Brandt Snedeker 28-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Kaymer 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1