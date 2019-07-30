2019 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

For golfers like Daniel Berger, Alex Noren, Jason Dufner and Kyle Stanley, the 2019 Wyndham Championship could determine whether they qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which start next month. All are on the bubble of making the top 125 in the rankings and need a strong performance in Greensboro, N.C. this week at Sedgefield Country Club‎ to extended their season. They're all going off as long shots to win it all in the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds, behind top contenders like past winners Brandt Sneaker (28-1), Patrick Reed (28-1), and favorite Webb Simpson (11-1), who is the overall favorite and won this tournament in 2011. Before locking in any of your own 2019 Wyndham Championship picks or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the golf predictions from SportsLine's proven golf model.

Now that the 2019 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and one of the top favorites to win it all this week, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Spieth is winless and has just three top-10 finishes this season. It's now been over two calendar years since his last win, and he's been plagued this season by erratic performances off the tee. He barely ranks in the top 200 on tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.89), meaning he has to scramble regularly to pick up birdies or save par.

The last three champions of this event have finished lower than 20-under par, and the model doesn't see Spieth playing well enough to contend in what should be a low-scoring affair. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2019 Wyndham Championship field.

Another surprise: Rory Sabbatini, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Sabbatini has six career PGA wins, but is still looking for his first since 2011 when he won the Honda Classic. He's been close several times this season, however, recording five top-10 finishes. He's been especially hot recently, finishing sixth or better in four of the last nine tournaments he's appeared in.

In two of those events, the Rocket Mortgage Classic and AT&T Byron Nelson, he went under 70 in all four rounds. That's the type of performance it will take this week in Greensboro, where the winner has finished lower than 20-under par the past three years. He has all the tools to post an eye-popping score like that, so look for him to be at or near the top of the 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard come Sunday.

Webb Simpson 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Brandt Snedeker 28-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Kaymer 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1