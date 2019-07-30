2019 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from same model that nailed six majors

The 2019 Wyndham Championship is the final opportunity for golfers to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The sky-high stakes will mean plenty of drama for golfers on the bubble this week as they make moves that could affect where they finish not only in this tournament, but also in the PGA standings. The first 2019 Wyndham Championship tee times are on Thursday morning at Sedgefield Country Club, a par-70 course that plays just over 7,100 yards. Vegas views the Wyndham Championship 2019 as a wide open event, with no contenders going off at single-digit odds, and only five pros -- Webb Simpson (11-1), Hideki Matsuyama (12-1), Collin Morikawa (12-1), Paul Casey (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (18-1) -- listed at lower than 20-1. With so many intriguing long shots in play, be sure to see the golf predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model before locking in any 2019 Wyndham Championship picks or PGA DFS lineups of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and one of the top favorites to win it all this week, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Spieth is winless and has just three top-10 finishes this season. It's now been over two calendar years since his last win, and he's been plagued this season by erratic performances off the tee. He barely ranks in the top 200 on tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.89), meaning he has to scramble regularly to pick up birdies or save par.

The last three champions of this event have finished lower than 20-under par, and the model doesn't see Spieth playing well enough to contend in what should be a low-scoring affair. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2019 Wyndham Championship field.

Another surprise: Lucas Glover, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 39-year-old veteran enters this week's PGA tournament ranked 30th in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to a solid season that has included a half-dozen top-10 finishes and 15 top-25 performances. He's also made the cut in 17 of 22 events played, so he's a near-lock to be around for the entire weekend. Glover is fresh off a 20th place finish in the Open Championship and was seventh at the 3M Open earlier this month.

While Glover has yet to pick up his first win of the season, he's been among the low scorers on tour, averaging 69.882 strokes per round. He has all the tools needed to make a surprising run up the 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard this week, so confidently lock him in and look for a huge return.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Wyndham Championship odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Webb Simpson 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Brandt Snedeker 28-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Kaymer 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1