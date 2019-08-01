2019 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from same simulation that nailed six majors

With just one week remaining before the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the PGA Tour heads to greater Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday for the 2019 Wyndham Championship. It's one last chance to rack up points in the standings, with the top 125 players earning their way to the Northern Trust to start the postseason and a colossal $15 million going to the eventual champion. Also in the Wyndham Championship 2019 field are rookies like Norwegian Viktor Hovland battling for status on the PGA Tour next season. The 21-year-old was the low amateur at the Masters and U.S. Open before turning pro in June, and he's at 22-1 to win in the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds. Webb Simpson is the 11-1 Wyndham Championship favorite, with Hideki Matsuyama just being him at 12-1. Before you make your 2019 Wyndham Championship picks, you should see this week's projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and one of the top favorites to win it all this week, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Spieth is winless and has just three top-10 finishes this season. It's now been over two calendar years since his last win, and he's been plagued this season by erratic performances off the tee. He barely ranks in the top 200 on tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.89), meaning he has to scramble regularly to pick up birdies or save par.

The last three champions of this event have finished lower than 20-under par, and the model doesn't see Spieth playing well enough to contend in what should be a low-scoring affair. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2019 Wyndham Championship field.

Another surprise: Chez Reavie, a 45-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The long-time stalwart on the PGA Tour has had a stellar season, with five top-10 finishes and a win at the Travelers Championship. The victory was his second ever on the PGA Tour and he also had his best major championship finish ever with a third-place run at the U.S. Open. In fact, he carded a seven-under at Pebble Beach, six strokes shy of eventual winner Gary Woodland.

Reavie is 14th in the FedEx Cup standings and looking to sure up his position as we enter the stretch run with one more groundbreaking finish at the Wyndham Championship. Reavie is 25th on tour in total strokes gained per round (.998). He's a prime candidate to shoot up the 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard in short order starting Thursday morning.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Wyndham Championship odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the latest odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full projected 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors heading into the weekend, and find out.

Webb Simpson 11-1

Hideki Matsuyama 12-1

Collin Morikawa 12-1

Paul Casey 16-1

Jordan Spieth 18-1

Viktor Hovland 22-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Brandt Snedeker 28-1

Lucas Glover 33-1

Billy Horschel 33-1

Adam Hadwin 40-1

Charles Howell III 40-1

Martin Kaymer 40-1

Martin Laird 40-1

Chez Reavie 45-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Joaquin Niemann 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Rory Sabbatini 50-1

Cameron Smith 50-1

Matthew Wolff 50-1