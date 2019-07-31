2019 Wyndham Championship odds: Surprising picks, predictions from simulation that nailed six majors

The 2019 PGA Tour season is almost complete and Greensboro, N.C., will host the 2019 Wyndham Championship beginning on Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club. The 2019 FedEx Cup Playoffs begin next week and since 2007, an average of 2.7 players per year have earned last-chance playoff berths at the Wyndham Championship, including Davis Love III, who went from 186th to 76th with a win in 2015. Collin Morikawa has already earned his way into at least two FedEx Cup events and a PGA Tour exemption with his win last week at the Barracuda Championship. He's playing this week and is listed at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Wyndham Championship odds. Hideki Matsuyama has matching Wyndham Championship odds 2019 of 12-1, while Webb Simpson is the 11-1 favorite. But before you make your 2019 Wyndham Championship picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, see the PGA Tour predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the 2019 Wyndham Championship field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major winner and one of the top favorites to win it all this week, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Spieth is winless and has just three top-10 finishes this season. It's now been over two calendar years since his last win, and he's been plagued this season by erratic performances off the tee. He barely ranks in the top 200 on tour in driving accuracy percentage (52.89), meaning he has to scramble regularly to pick up birdies or save par.

The last three champions of this event have finished lower than 20-under par, and the model doesn't see Spieth playing well enough to contend in what should be a low-scoring affair. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the 2019 Wyndham Championship field.

Another surprise: Kevin Streelman, a 70-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Streelman enters the Wyndham Championship 2019 with a streak of seven consecutive cuts made and he's had three finishes of sixth or better in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour. Streelman is 66th in the FedEx Cup standings, so he's only assured himself one start in the playoffs. A head-turning week at Sedgefield could help earn his way into the BMW Championship or even the Tour Championship.

Streelman ranks 19th on the PGA Tour in strokes-gained tee-to-green per round at 1.024. He's also 26th in driving accuracy percentage at 68.00, while his greens in regulation percentage of 69.70 is good for 18th on the PGA Tour.

Streelman is also 24th scrambling from within 30 yards. He's a sneaky value to climb up the 2019 Wyndham Championship leaderboard.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Wyndham Championship odds of 33-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Wyndham Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

