2019 Zozo Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, highlights in Japan
Live scores, updates, analysis and highlights as Tiger Woods looks for record-tying win No. 82
History is up for grabs on Sunday night, and Tiger Woods aims to add yet another accolade to his record book. In his first event of the 2019-20 season, Woods is looking to pick up his record-tying 82nd career PGA Tour victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. The twice-delayed event, which is finishing up with Woods' final seven holes on Monday morning local time, started as a fun outing but got serious quickly due to Woods' tremendous play.
Woods led after 18, 36, 54 and now 66 holes as the fourth round was ended early due to weather. It continues with Woods (-18) starting his 12th hole atop the leaderboard three strokes clear of local product Hideki Matsuyama (-15), who will begin on the 13th once play gets underway. No one else is in striking distance, so while Woods and Matsuyama are not paired together, it will be a two-man race to the finish between the fan favorite and the hometown hero.
Will Woods tie Sam Snead with his 82nd career PGA Tour win? CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from the Zozo Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
