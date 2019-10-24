2019 Zozo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Zozo Championship live this week
Tiger Woods makes his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut this week at the Zozo Championship in Japan, and he's not even the most intriguing story (at least for me).
Woods is joined by last week's winner, Justin Thomas, as well as last season's Player of the Year, Rory McIlroy, and three-time major champ, Jordan Spieth, in the field. And none of them will be the crowd favorite. That would be national hero Hideki Matsuyama.
Matsuyama was his normal, succinct self when he was asked about how he feels about playing a PGA Tour tournament in Japan.
"This is the first time I'm playing in a PGA Tour event in Japan," said Matsuyama. "I feel very excited. ... I'm very excited to play."
With this many big names in the field, I'm very excited to watch. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Wednesday and Thursday
Round starts: 7 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday
Round starts: 7 p.m.
Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
-
Tiger's body looks free before season
Big Cat gets his season underway this week in Japan at the Zozo Championship
-
McIlroy will play Olympics for Ireland
A complicated situation got a bit of resolution on Wednesday in Japan
-
2019 Zozo Championship odds, picks, bets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Zozo Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Zozo Championship PGA DFS lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Palmer honored with 2020 stamp
You can now put a price on the king's swing
-
Zozo Championship picks, odds
One of the best fields of the fall will play Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club this week