2019 Zozo Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time

Tiger Woods makes his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut this week at the Zozo Championship in Japan, and he's not even the most intriguing story (at least for me).

Woods is joined by last week's winner, Justin Thomas, as well as last season's Player of the Year, Rory McIlroy, and three-time major champ, Jordan Spieth, in the field. And none of them will be the crowd favorite. That would be national hero Hideki Matsuyama.

Matsuyama was his normal, succinct self when he was asked about how he feels about playing a PGA Tour tournament in Japan.

"This is the first time I'm playing in a PGA Tour event in Japan," said Matsuyama. "I feel very excited. ... I'm very excited to play."

With this many big names in the field, I'm very excited to watch. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Wednesday and Thursday

Round starts: 7 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 11 p.m. - 3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Rounds 3-4 -- Friday and Saturday

Round starts: 7 p.m.

Live TV coverage: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 10:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com