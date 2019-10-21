2019 Zozo Championship odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from model that nailed six majors

Tiger Woods will make his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut this week at the inaugural Zozo Championship, which is being played at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan. Woods will be surrounded by a star-studded 2019 Zozo Championship field, with the likes of Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth among the big names playing. Thomas, who's coming off his second victory at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges last week, enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 15-2, followed closely by McIlroy (9-1) and Hideki Matusyama (16-1) in the latest 2019 Zozo Championship odds. Before locking in any 2019 Zozo Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now that the Zozo Championship 2019 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, who's won 81 career PGA Tour events, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods ignited the golfing world when he won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one.

However, Woods struggled mightily after winning his fifth green jacket. In fact, the 43-year-old finished inside the top 20 just once after his victory at Augusta National last season. Plus, Woods had surgery on his left knee in August, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded Zozo Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau earned a top-10 finish in his only start this season and he's proven he has what it takes to compete with the best players on Tour. The 30-year-old finished in the top 10 six times last season, which included a fifth place run at the Masters. He also ended last season ranked in the top 15 in driving distance (309.5) and scoring average (69.955).

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Zozo Championship odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the Zozo Championship 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 Zozo Championship leaderboard from the model that's nailed six golf majors, and find out.

Justin Thomas 15-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Hideki Matsuyama 16-1

Adam Scott 20-1

Paul Casey 22-1

Jordan Spieth 22-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 28-1

Tiger Woods 33-1

Jason Day 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Viktor Hovland 33-1

Collin Morikawa 33-1

Patrick Reed 33-1

Gary Woodland 33-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 40-1

Emiliano Grillo 40-1

Shugo Imahira 40-1

Marc Leishman 40-1

Andrew Putnam 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 45-1

Sergio Garcia 45-1

Joaquin Niemann 45-1