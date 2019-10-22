2019 Zozo Championship odds: PGA picks, Tiger Woods predictions from proven model that nailed six majors

Tiger Woods rarely plays fall PGA Tour events, but this week is an exception as the defending Masters champion makes his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut at the 2019 Zozo Championship in Japan. Woods, who is captaining the United States team in the Presidents Cup in six weeks, is playing for the first time since arthroscopic surgery after the Tour Championship for the fifth time in his left knee. Woods, who is going off at 33-1 in the 2019 Zozo Championship odds, highlights a star-studded field at the par-70 Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, which includes defending FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy (9-1), former FedEx Cup champs Justin Thomas, who won last week at the CJ Cup at Nine Bridges and is the pre-tournament favorite at 15-2, and Jordan Spieth (22-1). Before locking in any 2019 Zozo Championship picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

Now that the Zozo Championship 2019 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, who's won 81 career PGA Tour events, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top 10.

Woods ignited the golfing world when he won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one.

However, Woods struggled mightily after winning his fifth green jacket. In fact, the 43-year-old finished inside the top 20 just once after his victory at Augusta National last season. Plus, Woods had surgery on his left knee in August, which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in a loaded Zozo Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1, long shot, makes strong run at the title. He has a better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele is making his 2019-20 PGA Tour debut after a stellar 2018-19 season that saw him win twice, finish tied-2nd at The Masters and second in the FedEx Cup points race. Schauffele won the WGC-HSBC Champions -- the event the Zozo Championship takes the place of on the schedule -- last October and followed it in January with a closing-round 62 and a victory at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Schauffele continued his hot streak by finishing one stroke behind Woods at The Masters and was tied-3rd at the U.S. Open. With four career victories and currently ranked No. 8 in the Official World Golf Ranking, Schauffele is a threat to take home the winner's trophy any time he tees it up. That's why the model likes the 25-year-old Schauffele as an excellent value play at the Zozo Championship 2019.

Also, the model says four other golfers with 2019 Zozo Championship odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title.

