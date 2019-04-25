2019 Zurich Classic: Golf live stream, watch online, round start time, TV channel, radio
Sergio Garcia, Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka will all be in attendance for this team event
Breaking up the sometimes-monotonous PGA Tour stroke play schedule is always a good thing, and that's what we get this week at the Zurich Classic team event. Teams of two will play best ball on Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot on Friday and Sunday as they look to be the third team crowned champion of this still-new format.
There are plenty of compelling duos, too, as five teams have a pair of major winners: Brooks Koepka will play with his brother, Chase, and the ball-striking party of Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia (also my pick to win this week). Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes will play together as well, and our big boy pairings are rounded out by the Australian twosome of Adam Scott and Jason Day.
So while you might not have the names you get at some of the bigger-name events, you still get a fascinating week of team play with loads of interesting matchups this week at TPC Louisiana and the Zurich Classic.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
Woods to play in Japan this October
Woods will play in the ZOZO Championship this October
-
2019 Zurich Classic odds, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 Zurich Classic 10,000 times and came up with some surprises
-
Zurich Classic picks, odds
The only team event of the season will take place this week in the Big Easy
-
PGA Championship odds, Tiger picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 PGA Championship 10,000 times and came up with a surprising...
-
Tiger's best shots at winning in 2019
What will Big Cat's schedule look like the rest of the year? Here's when win No. 82 may come...
-
Pan wins first at RBC Heritage
The former Huskie outlasted some of the best in the world in Hilton Head