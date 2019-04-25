2019 Zurich Classic: Golf live stream, watch online, round start time, TV channel, radio

Breaking up the sometimes-monotonous PGA Tour stroke play schedule is always a good thing, and that's what we get this week at the Zurich Classic team event. Teams of two will play best ball on Thursday and Saturday and alternate shot on Friday and Sunday as they look to be the third team crowned champion of this still-new format.

There are plenty of compelling duos, too, as five teams have a pair of major winners: Brooks Koepka will play with his brother, Chase, and the ball-striking party of Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia (also my pick to win this week). Bubba Watson and J.B. Holmes will play together as well, and our big boy pairings are rounded out by the Australian twosome of Adam Scott and Jason Day.

So while you might not have the names you get at some of the bigger-name events, you still get a fascinating week of team play with loads of interesting matchups this week at TPC Louisiana and the Zurich Classic.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio