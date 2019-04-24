2019 Zurich Classic odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 PGA schedule is off and running after the year's first major ended with Tiger Woods donning his fifth green jacket at the Masters. Two weeks later, the golf world is switching gears with a unique team event at the 2019 Zurich Classic. The 81-year-old tournament, which has been played at TPC Louisiana since 2007, switched to teams of two playing alternating rounds of fourball and alternate shot in 2017. Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy won last year with an impressive score of 22-under. This time around, the Australian team of Jason Day and Adam Scott are the 7-1 favorites in the latest 2019 Zurich Classic odds. The defending champions are at 18-1, while eight teams are listed at 20-1 or shorter. The first 2019 Zurich Classic tee times are on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET. Before you make your 2019 Zurich Classic picks, see the PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Zurich Classic field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, the defending champions of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, don't even crack the top 10.

Horschel and Piercy combined to shoot 22-under par at this event last year, narrowly beating Pat Perez and Charley Hoffman. And Piercy enters the Zurich Classic 2019 fresh off an impressive performance at the RBC Heritage that saw him finish third after shooting four rounds under par. However, Horschel has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has just one top-10 finish and been 45th or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. This pairing is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Zurich Classic field.

Another surprise: The South African team of Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen make a serious run at the title despite going off as 25-1 long shots. They're a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schwartzel is the 2011 Masters champion and Oosthuizen was the 2012 Masters runner-up, making a double-eagle on Sunday to force a playoff he'd ultimately lose to Bubba Watson. The pair finished third in the Zurich Classic last year and they've played together as teammates on the last three Presidents Cup teams.

Oosthuizen is on fire entering the Zurich Classic 2019. He has three top-10 finishes this season and finished second at the Valspar Championship. He's the No. 21 player in the world and is third on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green, gaining 0.626 shots against the average player with his short game per round. That means his team can climb the 2019 Zurich Classic leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three additional teams with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Zurich Classic 2019 title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So which team wins the 2019 Zurich Classic? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the current 2019 Zurich Classic odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Jason Day, Adam Scott 7-1

Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia 9-1

Patrick Cantlay, Patrick Reed 12-1

Ryan Palmer, Jon Rahm 16-1

Billy Horschel, Scott Piercy 18-1

JB Holmes, Bubba Watson 18-1

Tony Finau, Kyle Stanley 18-1

Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson 20-1

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel 25-1

Scott Brown, Kevin Kisner 30-1

Abraham Ancer, Jhonattan Vegas 30-1

Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie 30-1

Sam Horsfield, Ian Poulter 40-1

Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka 40-1