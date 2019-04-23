2019 Zurich Classic odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour is heading to New Orleans this week for the 2019 Zurich Classic. The Zurich Classic, which tees off Thursday from TPC Louisiana, is the only FedEx Cup team event on the PGA Tour. It's a two-man team format, which features two rounds each of Foursome and Four-Ball competition. Jason Day and Adam Scott enter this week's team event as the Vegas favorites at 7-1, followed closely by Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia at 9-1 in the latest 2019 Zurich Classic odds. Before locking in any 2019 Zurich Classic picks of your own, listen to the latest PGA predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

Now that the 2019 Zurich Classic field is locked, one surprising prediction: Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy, the defending champions of this event and one of the top Vegas favorites, don't even crack the top 10.

Horschel and Piercy combined to shoot 22-under par at this event last year, narrowly beating Pat Perez and Charley Hoffman. And Piercy enters the Zurich Classic 2019 fresh off an impressive performance at the RBC Heritage that saw him finish third after shooting four rounds under par. However, Horschel has struggled mightily this season. In fact, he has just one top-10 finish and been 45th or worse in four of his last six starts on the PGA Tour. This pairing is not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 Zurich Classic field.

Another surprise: Brooks Koepka and brother Chase, 40-1 long shots, make a serious run at the title.

Brooks is coming off a strong showing at the 2019 Masters that saw him finish one stroke behind eventual winner Tiger Woods. He enters this week's event playing stellar golf, and the Koepka brothers will be highly confident they can take home the trophy at TPC Louisiana. The two brothers are partnering again after finishing fifth in the Zurich Classic's first team event two years ago. They have all the skills needed to climb the 2019 Zurich Classic leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three additional teams with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Zurich Classic 2019 title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Day/Scott 7-1

Fleetwood/Garcia 9-1

Cantlay/Reed 12-1

Palmer/Rahm 16-1

Horschel/Piercy 18-1

Holmes/Watson 18-1

Finau/Stanley 18-1

McDowell/Stenson 20-1

Oosthuizen/Schwartzel 25-1

Brown/Kisner 30-1

Ancer/Vegas 30-1

Glover/Reavie 30-1

Horsfield/Poulter 40-1

Koepka/Koepka 40-1