There are plenty of storylines to follow when the 2020 3M Open begins on Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. Matthew Wolff returns to defend his only PGA Tour title and will have to contend with elite players like Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson. Johnson is the 11-1 favorite in the latest 2020 3M Open odds at William Hill, while Koepka and Tony Finau are co-second favorites at 14-1. Who should you prioritize in your 2020 3M Open Fantasy golf rankings?

Wolff is 28-1 to repeat, while Watson is at 33-1. Amid the household names, could steady players like Harris English and Lucas Glover, both listed at 35-1 by William Hill, have more value as Fantasy golf sleepers? Before finalizing any 2020 3M Open Fantasy golf picks, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models have produced 11 outright winners in the past year, including 30-1 Webb Simpson at the 2020 RBC Heritage, 50-1 Chez Reavie at last year's Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among nine PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at The Masters.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic this month, Gehman put Bryson DeChambeau atop his Fantasy rankings. The result: DeChambeau fired a 23-under, winning by three strokes. Then at the Workday Charity Open, Gehman was higher than most on Collin Morikawa, and he won in a dramatic playoff over Justin Thomas. Gehman had pegged Thomas at No. 2. Before last week's Memorial Tournament, Gehman told SportsLine readers that Jon Rahm "could be on the brink of breaking out." Rahm cruised to a three-shot win and took over the world's No. 1 ranking.

At this year's WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better.

Gehman is looking forward to seeing what Tony Finau can do after he held a share of the 36-hole lead and finished eighth at the Memorial. TPC Twin Cities is a bomber's course, and Finau is 26th on Tour in driving distance at just under 306 yards. "His raw power will come in handy at TPC Twin Cities," Gehman told SportsLine about the 30-year-old who shot 59 on his home course in Utah this month. Finau also is 15th on Tour in total strokes gained this year.

Gehman wants no part of Dustin Johnson and says the big hitter's lack of consistency makes him a player to fade this week. "I have no idea what to make of Johnson right now," Gehman said. Johnson followed his win at the Travelers Championship with one of his worst career performances, shooting a pair of 80s to miss the cut at the Memorial.

