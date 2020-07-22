Watch Now: Should The Favorites Be The Favorites At The 3M Open? ( 2:36 )

The 2020 3M Open will have a lot to live up to when it tees off Thursday at TPC Twin Cities. In last year's inaugural event, 20-year-old Matthew Wolff stunned the golf world with a victory in his first month as a pro, sinking an eagle putt from the fringe on the last hole to beat fellow phenom Collin Morikawa and an up-and-coming Bryson DeChambeau by a stroke. Wolff is back this year and listed at 28-1 in the latest 2020 3M Open odds from William Hill.

World No. 4 Dustin Johnson is the overall favorite at 11-1, while Brooks Koepka is the co-second favorite at 14-1 along with Tony Finau.

Finau has been on Gehman's radar since the restart, and he likes what he has seen. The 30-year-old struggled over the weekend at the Memorial Tournament after sharing the 36-hole lead, but Gehman expects him to bounce back. "His raw power will come in handy at TPC Twin Cities," Gehman told SportsLine. The course sets up well for big hitters, and Finau averages just shy of 306 yards per drive and is 10th in strokes gained tee-to-green.

Johnson won at the Travelers and comes in as the Vegas favorite, but Gehman is fading him, leaving him out of his top four. Johnson followed his victory last month with a disastrous performance at the Memorial, going 16 over par in missing the cut. "I have no idea what to make of Johnson right now," Gehman said. The 36-year-old missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in his first event after the layoff, then shot eight straight rounds in the 60s before his dismal showing at Muirfield Village.

