In the wake of an event that was more or less akin to a major championship in the Memorial Tournament last week, a small breather comes the PGA Tour's way this week with the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. Next week, a WGC event awaits and the PGA Championship headlines the week after that, so this is certainly a bit of a break in what has been an absolute whirlwind of a schedule since the Tour restarted in early June.

The top of the leaderboard may be short of star power, but it should provide some fun heading into the weekend. Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson share the lead at 12 under after two rounds, but Tony Finau and Talor Gooch are right on their heels at 11 under. Plus, defending champion Matthew Wolff is lurking at 9 under and looking for his second win on tour, both at this event.

Below is how you can keep up with all the action from TPC Twin Cities.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio