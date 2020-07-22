Watch Now: Featured Groups Announced For The 3M Open ( 3:19 )

After what felt a little bit like a major championship last week at the Memorial Tournament, the PGA Tour gets a bit of a breather with the 3M Open this week at TPC Twin Cities. With a WGC event next week and the PGA Championship the week after that, this is definitely a bit of a break in what has been an absolute whirlwind of a schedule since the Tour restarted in early June.

Still, there are tons of interesting storylines, and this tournament proved to be one of the best of 2019 as Matthew Wolff beat Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau with an insane eagle putt on the final hole. So we should have a ton to look forward to this weekend even if it might not feel as big as last week's (or next week's) event as of right now.

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau and Wolff will all be in featured groups this week at TPC Twin Cities as the PGA Tour season winds toward its finish at the beginning of September. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action this week in Minnesota.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 7:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:45 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio