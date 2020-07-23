Watch Now: Dustin Johnson Looks To Bounce Back After Bad Outing At Memorial ( 2:59 )

Expect plenty of low scores this week as the 2020 3M Open tees off from TPC Twin Cities on Thursday, the second edition of this tournament after it debuted in 2019. Matthew Wolff shot four consecutive rounds in the 60s on his way to an incredible 21-under par last year, while 13 other golfers finished 15-under or lower. With the 2020 3M Open field featuring multiple major champions, birdies and eagles should pile up on the 7,431-yard, par-71 course.

After winning his 21st career PGA Tour event at the Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2020 3M Open odds from William Hill. Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion, is next on the PGA odds board at 12-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Using the model for his best bets, McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1.

The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

This same model predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last three. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen some massive returns returns.

Now that the 3M Open 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2020 3M Open predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the 3M Open 2020: Brooks Koepka, a four-time major champion and one of the top favorites at 12-1, comes up short of winning it all. Koepka remains the No. 6 player in the world, but he's struggled mightily this season.

He has just one top-10 finish and missed the cut at the Workday Charity Open. He finished 62nd last week at the Memorial, shooting 72 or above in all four rounds. While he remains one of the most powerful drivers on tour, his lack of driving accuracy is alarming, as he ranks 195th on tour at 53.57 percent. He still is getting the second-lowest odds in the field, but the model has identified him as a poor value, making him one of the 2020 3M Open Tournament favorites to avoid this week.

Another surprise: Doc Redman, a massive 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Redman enters this week's event full of confidence. In fact, the 22-year-old has finished in the top 25 in three of his last four starts, which includes an 11th-place finish at the Travelers Championship. While he has yet to win a PGA Tour event in his young career, Redman has all the tools to be near the top of the 2020 3M Open leaderboard on Sunday.

That's because Redman enters the 2020 3M Open ranked in the top 20 in driving accuracy percentage (68.34) and greens in regulation percentage (70.87). That lethal combination has helped him record 276 birdies in 70 rounds this season. He's one of the top value picks who should be all over your radar when the first 2020 3M Open tee times begin on Thursday.



Also, the model says four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title, including an astronomical long shot going off higher than 75-1.

So who wins the 2020 3M Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below.

2020 3M Open odds (via William Hill)

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Tommy Fleetwood 14-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Paul Casey 25-1

Matthew Wolff 28-1

Bubba Watson 33-1

Russell Henley 33-1

Lucas Glover 35-1

Harris English 35-1

Erik van Rooyen 40-1

Brendon Todd 45-1

Sam Burns 50-1

Doc Redman 50-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Luke List 50-1

Brian Harman 55-1

Henrik Norlander 55-1

Patrick Rodgers 55-1

Ryan Moore 60-1

Si-Woo Kim 66-1

Chris Kirk 66-1

Will Gordon 66-1

Kristoffer Ventura 66-1

Carlos Ortiz 66-1

Ryan Armour 66-1

Scott Stallings 66-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 70-1

Jhonattan Vegas 70-1

Tom Lewis 70-1

Troy Merritt 80-1

Richy Werenski 80-1

Wyndham Clark 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Alex Noren 80-1

Sam Ryder 80-1

Charles Howell 80-1

Bernd Wiesberger 80-1

Charley Hoffman 80-1

Kyle Stanley 100-1

Dylan Frittelli 100-1

Matthias Schwab 100-1

Adam Schenk 100-1

Talor Gooch 100-1

Emiliano Grillo 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Jason Kokrak 100-1

Michael Thompson 100-1

Wes Roach 100-1

Pat Perez 100-1

Chase Seiffert 100-1

Chesson Hadley 125-1

Danny Lee 125-1

Aaron Wise 125-1

Matthew NeSmith 125-1

Jason Dufner 125-1

Harry Higgs 125-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 125-1

Cameron Tringale 125-1

Chris Stroud 125-1

Peter Uihlein 125-1

Seung-Yul Noh 125-1

Adam Long 125-1

Tom Hoge 125-1

Brandon Hagy 125-1

Scott Piercy 125-1

Charl Schwartzel 125-1

Austin Cook 125-1

Vaughn Taylor 150-1

Xinjun Zhang 150-1

Hudson Swafford 150-1

Keith Mitchell 150-1

Brice Garnett 150-1

Stewart Cink 150-1

Joseph Bramlett 150-1

Denny McCarthy 150-1

Russell Knox 150-1

Patton Kizzire 150-1

Sahith Theegala 200-1

Roger Sloan 200-1

Nick Watney 200-1

Beau Hossler 200-1

Andrew Putnam 200-1

Cameron Davis 200-1

Scott Harrington 200-1

Seamus Power 200-1

Rhein Gibson 200-1

Bronson Burgoon 200-1

Fabian Gomez 200-1

Tim Wilkinson 200-1

Johnson Wagner 200-1

Scott Brown 200-1

J.J. Spaun 200-1

Sang-Moon Bae 200-1

Luke Donald 250-1

Shawn Stefani 250-1

George McNeill 250-1

Bo Hoag 250-1

Josh Teater 250-1

Bill Haas 250-1

Brian Gay 250-1

Kevin Tway 250-1

Kramer Hickok 250-1

Alex Cejka 250-1

Tyler McCumber 300-1

Ryan Blaum 300-1

Aaron Baddeley 300-1

Hank Lebioda 300-1

Mark Anderson 300-1

Chris Couch 300-1

Ted Potter 300-1

Chris Baker 300-1

Grayson Murray 300-1

Peter Malnati 300-1

Zack Sucher 300-1

Jamie Lovemark 300-1

Roberto Castro 300-1

Cameron Percy 300-1

Robert Streb 300-1

Vincent Whaley 300-1

David Hearn 300-1

Jonathan Byrd 300-1

David Lingmerth 300-1

Sebastian Cappelen 300-1

Nelson Ledesma 400-1

Arjun Atwal 400-1

Ryan Brehm 400-1

K.J. Choi 400-1

D.J. Trahan 400-1

Chad Campbell 400-1

Ricky Barnes 400-1

Doug Ghim 400-1

Tommy Gainey 400-1

Robby Shelton 400-1

J.J. Henry 500-1

Greg Chalmers 500-1

Chase Koepka 500-1

John Merrick 500-1

Michael Gligic 500-1

Matt Every 500-1

Derek Ernst 500-1

Michael Gellerman 500-1

Ben Taylor 500-1

Rob Oppenheim 500-1

Peter Kuest 500-1

Dominic Bozzelli 500-1

Tom Lehman 500-1

Bo Van Pelt 750-1

Martin Trainer 750-1

Tim Herron 750-1

John Senden 750-1

Angus Flanagan 750-1

Michael Kim 750-1