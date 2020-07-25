Watch Now: 2nd Round Early Wave Recap: Richy Werenski (-12) ( 1:05 )

Saturday at the 3M Open is an important round for a number of different players, and Tony Finau is certainly in that group. Finau is looking for the second win of his career (after 33 top 10s over the last four years) and also looking at what would be a nice follow-up to a disastrous finale at the Memorial Tournament last week.

But Finau's not the only one hunting a W this weekend. Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson, who will play together with Finau in the final group on Saturday, are both looking for a win. It would be Thompson's first since 2013 and Werenski's first at all. Then there's Matthew Wolff, who's trying to go back-to-back at this event and remain its only winner ever.

There should be plenty of fireworks on a relatively easy golf course on Saturday, and there are also some intriguing groups below who will provide them.

3M Open tee times, pairings in Round 3

All times Eastern | Featured groups italicized

Hole No. 1

10:59 a.m. -- K.J. Choi, Doug Ghim, Bo Hoag

11:10 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Kramer Hicock, Matthias Schwab

11:21 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Stewart Cink, Robert Garrigus

11:32 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Austin Cook, Max Homa

11:43 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Alex Noren, Si Woo Kim

11:54 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Bronson Burgoon, Robby Shelton

12:05 p.m. -- Harris English, Dylan Frittelli

12:16 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Scott Stallings, Tom Hoge

12:27 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Nick Watney, Danny Lee

12:38 p.m. -- Cameron Davis, Bo Van Pelt, Charl Schwartzel

12:49 p.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Matthew Wolff, Talor Gooch

1:00 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski, Tony Finau

Hole No. 10

10:59 a.m. -- Chase Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Bernd Wiesberger

11:10 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy

11:21 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Pat Perez, Sam Burns

11:32 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Tim Wilkinson, Tom Lewis

11:43 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein

11:54 a.m. -- Brandon Hagy, Hank Leboida, Matt Every

12:05 p.m. -- Tommy Gainey, Luke List, John Merrick

12:16 p.m. -- K.H. Lee, Michael Gligic, Michael Gellerman

12:27 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Henrik Norlander, Brian Harman

12:38 p.m. -- George McNeill, Alex Cejka, Adam Long

12:49 p.m. -- Jason Dufner, Josh Teater, Arjun Atwal

1:00 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Chris Baker