Watch Now: 3M Open Round 3 Recap: Picks To Win ( 2:24 )

The stage is set for what should be a fascinating ending to the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson share the lead at 15 under after, but they're being chased by Tony Finau (who could use a win) and former Masters champ, Charl Schwartzel. Those two will play together in the second-to-last pairing of the day.

There aren't a ton of huge names remaining in this field, but that doesn't mean there aren't a lot of compelling storylines. For Werenski or Thompson, this would be a career-changer and the Finau narrative among the top things to watch as well. Further down the board, Max Homa is looking for his second win, Harris English is looking to take another step in the best season of his career and Matthew Wolff is trying to pull off a miracle from way back to win this tournament for the second year in a row.

Here's a look at all the tee times on Sunday.

3M Open tee times, pairings in Round 4

All times Eastern | Featured groups italicized

Hole No. 1

8:20 a.m. -- Matt Every

8:25 a.m. -- George McNeill, Tommy Gainey

8:35 a.m. -- K.H. Lee, Arjun Atwal

8:45 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Peter Uihlein

8:55 a.m. -- Bo Van Pelt, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:05 a.m. -- John Merrick, Michael Gellerman

9:15 a.m. -- Chase Koepka, Kramer Hickock

9:25 a.m. -- Josh Teater, Chris Baker

9:35 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Patton Kizzire

9:45 a.m. -- Michael Gligic, Brian Harman

9:55 a.m. -- Adam Schenk, Scott Stallings

10:05 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Aaron Baddeley

10:15 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Sam Burns

10:25 a.m. -- Brandon Hagy, Luke List

10:35 a.m. -- Bo Hoag, Stewart Cink

10:45 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Jason Dufner

10:55 a.m. -- Tom Lewis, Bronson Burgoon

11:05 a.m. -- Chris Kirk, Tim Wilkinson

11:15 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, K.J. Choi

11:25 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli

11:35 a.m. -- Pat Perez, Austin Cook

11:45 a.m. -- Matthias Schwab, Brice Garnett

11:55 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Bernd Wiesberger

12:05 p.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Danny Lee

12:15 p.m. -- Robby Shelton, Hank Lebioda

12:25 p.m. -- Robert Garrigus, Si Woo Kim

12:35 p.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Xinjun Zhang

12:45 p.m. -- Adam Long, Talor Gooch

12:55 p.m. -- Charles Howell III, Emiliano Grillo

1:05 p.m. -- Nick Watney, Cameron Davis

1:15 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Ryan Moore

1:25 p.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Harris English

1:35 p.m. -- Max Homa, Cameron Tringale

1:45 p.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Tony Finau

1:55 p.m. -- Michael Thompson, Richy Werenski