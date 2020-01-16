2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel

Coffee golf might be the only golf. This week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to kick off the Middle East swing on the European Tour will provide plenty of it and hosts a pretty tremendous field in its first big event of 2020.

The No. 1 player in the world, Brooks Koepka, will be making his 2020 debut. Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Open champion Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia will all be playing as well.

Buckle up for this one, too, because as Justin Ray recently pointed out, it's turned into a bit of a long driving competition.

This is the fourth-longest course on the European Tour all season, as some of the underlying statistics would suggest. Only one hole on the course yields greens under regulation (two shots on a par five, or one shot on a par four) at a clip higher than 10%. Great driving is rewarded here, as nearly 90% of tee shots hit the last four years in this tournament have been with driver.

You can enjoy this one on both sides of your sleep schedule as Koepka tees off on Wednesday night before bedtime and will likely finish up on Friday morning in Round 2 after you get up.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 10 p.m. (on Wednesday)

Online-only stream: 10:30 p.m. - Midnight on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: Midnight-3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: Midnight-3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Round 2 -- Friday

Round starts: 10 p.m. (Thursday)

Online-only stream: 2-3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: 3-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Rounds 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 11 p.m. (Friday)

Online-only stream: 3-3:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Rounds 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 p.m. (Saturday)

Online-only stream: 2-3:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com