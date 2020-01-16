2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: Live stream, watch online, golf start time, TV channel
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 Abu Dhabi Championship live this week
Coffee golf might be the only golf. This week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to kick off the Middle East swing on the European Tour will provide plenty of it and hosts a pretty tremendous field in its first big event of 2020.
The No. 1 player in the world, Brooks Koepka, will be making his 2020 debut. Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay, Open champion Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia will all be playing as well.
Buckle up for this one, too, because as Justin Ray recently pointed out, it's turned into a bit of a long driving competition.
This is the fourth-longest course on the European Tour all season, as some of the underlying statistics would suggest. Only one hole on the course yields greens under regulation (two shots on a par five, or one shot on a par four) at a clip higher than 10%. Great driving is rewarded here, as nearly 90% of tee shots hit the last four years in this tournament have been with driver.
You can enjoy this one on both sides of your sleep schedule as Koepka tees off on Wednesday night before bedtime and will likely finish up on Friday morning in Round 2 after you get up.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 10 p.m. (on Wednesday)
Online-only stream: 10:30 p.m. - Midnight on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Live TV coverage: Midnight-3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: Midnight-3:30 a.m. and 6-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 10 p.m. (Thursday)
Online-only stream: 2-3 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Live TV coverage: 3-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Rounds 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11 p.m. (Friday)
Online-only stream: 3-3:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Rounds 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 p.m. (Saturday)
Online-only stream: 2-3:30 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Live TV coverage: 3:30-8 a.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3:30-8 a.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
-
The American Express 2020 odds, sims
SportsLine simulated The American Express 2020 10,000 times and came up with a surprising leaderboard.
-
PGA Tour cracks down on slow play
The policy will go into effect later in the 2019-20 season
-
American Express picks, odds
Phil Mickelson will play host this week in the first 2020 event on the continental U.S.
-
American Express PGA DFS lineups, picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Koepka says knee is ready for 2020
Although his knee isn't 100 percent just yet, Koepka is anxious to return to the course this...
-
What is Patrick Reed doing?
'Captain America' is severely struggling to right the ship right now