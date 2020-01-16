2020 American Express: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2020 American Express live this week
The PGA Tour shifts to California this week for the start of the 2020 west coast swing. Phil Mickelson will play host of The American Express and also headlines a field that includes Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im, Paul Casey and Matthew Wolff.
If you're into scoring, this is a good week for you. The three-course rotation this tournament is played on is annually decimated by the field. No score worse than 20 under has won this event since it moved to a four-round tournament (from a five-round tournament) back in 2005.
Obviously, Mickelson will get a lot of attention this week, but there's also the matter of someone in this field potentially qualifying for the 2020 Masters with a victory, just like Cameron Smith did last week at the Sony Open.
We'll have desert golf in the morning with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and also desert golf in the evening with The American Express. Both sides of the world should be active with some top-shelf golf as we descend into the heart of the 2020 golf season.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 11:30 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
