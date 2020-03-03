2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf rankings, expert picks: Fade Bubba Watson, back Patrick Reed

World No. 1 Rory McIlroy headlines an impressive field of 120 golfers competing at this week's 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. The iconic tournament begins on Thursday at Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando. McIlroy has played five tournaments this season, posting top-five finishes in each. Adam Scott, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Francisco Molinari are among the other contenders on the famed 7,454-yard, par-72 course. Who should be on top of your Fantasy golf rankings for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and which sleepers should you roster?

Bryson DeChambeau is a trendy pick entering this week, as he has top-five finishes in his last two events. Moreover, he produced a runner-up finish in his 2018 Bay Hill debut. Is DeChambeau a must-have for your Fantasy golf picks? Before finalizing any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Two weeks ago at the WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Last week at the Honda Classic, Gehman was higher than many on Sungjae Im, ranking him eighth, and the 21-year-old South Korean delivered his first PGA Tour victory. Gehman's No. 2 golfer, Tommy Fleetwood, finished third.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf leagues.

For the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020, we can tell you he's higher than most on golfing villain Patrick Reed, who won the WGC-Mexico two weeks ago and tied for seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2018. Reed is on a "revenge tour," Gehman told SportsLine, and he has three top-six finishes in his last five starts.

Gehman, however, is fading Bubba Watson. "He doesn't have a top-15 in his last four trips to Bay Hill," Gehman noted.

Gehman also loves an overlooked player who has won just one PGA Tour event in his career and enters this week outside the World Golf Ranking top 50. Few are talking about him, but he's been lurking and is ready to pounce. Gehman is sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Who are the top golfers to target this week? And which overlooked player, who sits outside the World Golf Ranking top 50, can help you win your leagues? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf power rankings for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, all from the data scientist who placed four of his top six golfers in the top six at the WGC-Mexico.