2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational Fantasy golf rankings, top expert picks: Fade Bubba Watson, back Patrick Reed

Five of the world's top 10 players have descended on Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando for this week's 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational, which could make finalizing your Fantasy golf rankings a challenge. The loaded, 120-player 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field features world No. 1 Rory McIlory, No. 3 Brooks Koepka, No. 7 Adam Scott, No. 9 Patrick Reed and No. 10 Tommy Fleetwood. The latter is drawing raves for the way he handled last week's disaster at the Honda Classic, when he pushed a five-wood into the water on the 18th hole.

Most expect the 29-year-old Brit to bounce back strong from his agonizing third-place finish. But should he be on top of your Fantasy golf rankings for the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020? And which Fantasy golf sleepers should you target? Before finalizing any lineups, check out the latest Fantasy golf rankings from data scientist Rick Gehman.

With his expansive database of golf statistics, course data and betting odds, Gehman creates advanced models and back-tests them constantly. These models produced 10 outright winners in the past year, including 50-1 Chez Reavie at the Travelers and 40-1 Patrick Reed at the Northern Trust among eight PGA Tour winners, plus a $10,000 DraftKings win at the Masters.

Two weeks ago at the WGC-Mexico Championship, four of Gehman's top six golfers finished tied for sixth or better. Last week at the Honda Classic, Gehman was higher than many on Sungjae Im, ranking him eighth, and the 21-year-old South Korean delivered his first PGA Tour victory. Gehman's No. 2 golfer, Tommy Fleetwood, finished third.

Now Gehman, co-host of "The First Cut" podcast on CBS Sports, has revealed his top 30 players for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational over at SportsLine so you can crush your Fantasy golf leagues.

For the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020, Gehman loves golfing bad boy Patrick Reed, who ranks third in birdie average and eighth in scoring average this season. Two weeks ago, Reed shot 18-under to win the WGC-Mexico Championship. Two years ago, he tied for seventh at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Gehman, however, is fading Bubba Watson. He ranks 128th in greens in regulation and just 186th in driving accuracy percentage. And, as Gehman pointed out, Watson "doesn't have a top-15 in his last four trips to Bay Hill."

Gehman also loves an overlooked player who has won just one PGA Tour event in his career and enters this week outside the World Golf Ranking top 50. Few are talking about him, but he's been lurking and is ready to pounce. Gehman is sharing who it is, and his top 30 golfers in order, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational? Who are the top golfers to target this week? And which overlooked player, who sits outside the World Golf Ranking top 50, can help you win your leagues? Visit SportsLine now to get Rick Gehman's Fantasy golf power rankings for the Arnold Palmer Invitational, all from the data scientist who placed four of his top six golfers in the top six at the WGC-Mexico.