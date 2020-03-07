2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, round start time, listen on radio
Bay Hill might not be the best stop on the PGA Tour's Florida swing (that comes next week at the Players Championship), but it's still a great one. This year's Arnold Palmer Invitational is headlined by the No. 1 player in the world, Rory McIlroy, who is also a past champion here.
He'll be joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler, the last two of whom are trying to find some form before the Players.
Bay Hill has been a delight the last several years. Marc Leishman warding off Rory three years ago. Rory melting Bryson down the stretch in 2018 with that "send help, what am I witnessing?" 64 in the final round. Then Francesco Molinari taking down Matthew Fitzpatrick last season.
Listen below for our full preview of the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Be sure to subscribe to 'The First Cut' podcast for all the PGA Tour news, previews, interviews and betting advice you need to know.
I expect more of the same this week at the King's event in Orlando, and I'm excited to see it get going on Thursday and Friday before what should be a fabulous weekend.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Featured groups and holes: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
