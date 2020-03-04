2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Surprising PGA picks, best predictions from model that nailed six majors

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando for its annual salute to The King, as an elite field of players will gather for the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational. Francesco Molinari returns to Bay Hill Club & Lodge this week to defend his 2019 victory against a loaded 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational field. But to do so, he will need to get past the 2018 champ and world No. 1 Rory McIlroy, as well as a host of superstars that includes Brooks Koepka, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler.

At 9-2, McIlroy is the Vegas favorite in the latest 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. Tommy Fleetwood, who just missed winning last week's Honda Classic, is at 12-1, while Hideki Matsuyama is 14-1. Recent winners like Patrick Reed, Adam Scott, Viktor Hovland and Nick Taylor will also be in the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 field. Before locking in any 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup, Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions and Viktor Hovland earning his first career PGA Tour victory at the Puerto Rico Open. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model's top 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for: Bryson DeChambeau, the 2018 runner-up and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even crack the top five.

DeChambeau is off to blistering start this season. The 26-year-old is coming off an impressive performance at the WGC-Mexico Championship that saw him earn a runner-up finish. He's now finished fifth or better in three of his last four official PGA Tour starts. However, DeChambeau has struggled to finish on top of the leaderboard despite consistently finding himself in the mix. In fact, DeChambeau has not won a PGA Tour event since November 2018.

In addition, DeChambeau enters the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2020 ranked 119th in driving accuracy percentage (61.04), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day has shown strong form recently, finishing fourth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and 16th at the Farmers Insurance Classic. The 12-time PGA Tour winner and former No. 1 player in the world has played Bay Hill well in recent years, winning the event in 2016, finishing 23rd in 2017 and finishing 22nd in 2018.

Day is the No. 1 player on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green, which will be invaluable on Bay Hill's tricky green complexes. Day is also 10th on Tour in sand saves, getting up and down 62.2 percent of the time from the bunkers. With a winning pedigree and his short game in top form, Day has all the tools needed to climb the 2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard.

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds

Rory McIlroy 9-2

Tommy Fleetwood 12-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Bryson DeChambeau 16-1

Adam Scott 18-1

Xander Schauffele 22-1

Brooks Koepka 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Sungjae Im 28-1

Jason Day 33-1

Tony Finau 33-1

Rickie Fowler 33-1

Byeong Hun An 40-1

Billy Horschel 40-1

Collin Morikawa 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Henrik Stenson 40-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 45-1

Tyrell Hatton 45-1

Marc Leishman 45-1

Viktor Hovland 50-1

Bubba Watson 50-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Harris English 66-1

Lee Westwood 66-1

J.B. Holmes 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Kevin Kisner 80-1

Phil Mickelson 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Scottie Scheffler 80-1

Rafa Cabrera-Bello 90-1

Bud Cauley 90-1

Ryan Moore 90-1

Kevin Na 90-1

Carlos Ortiz 90-1

Brendan Steele 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1

Wyndham Clark 100-1

Lucas Glover 100-1

Brian Harman 100-1