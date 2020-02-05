2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions from same model that nailed six majors

The "Crosby Clambake" takes center stage on the PGA Tour this week, as defending champion Phil Mickelson leads a star-studded field of professionals and amateurs at the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Since 1947, the annual event draws major celebrities and athletes to the scenic shores of the Pacific Ocean. And while the 49-year-old Mickelson has been off his peak form so far this season, he has still won Pebble five times and goes off as a 28-1 choice in the latest 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds.

Among the former champions also in the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field, 2009 winner and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson plays for the first time since the Sentry Tournament of Champions and is the overall favorite at 13-2. The first 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club are on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Before locking in any 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions, prop bets, and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed two of the last three majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Brooks Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch.

In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up. And already this season, the model called Justin Thomas winning the CJ Cup and Rory McIlroy taking down the WGC-HSBC Champions.

Now that the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Phil Mickelson, the defending champion and five-time winner of this event, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10.

Mickelson became the oldest winner in tournament history in 2019 when the then 48-year-old finished on top of the leaderboard after shooting a 65 in the final round. However, he has struggled mightily after earning his 44th career PGA Tour victory at this event last year. In fact, the five-time major champion has missed the cut 10 times since his victory at Pebble Beach a year ago.

In addition, Mickelson enters the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am ranked 183rd in scoring average (71.860) and 200th in driving accuracy percentage (54.89), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Spieth has been off his form in recent months and hasn't won since his triumph at the Open Championship in 2017. Still, Pebble Beach is where he earned his first professional paycheck and also won in 2017.

Spieth's struggles have seen him drop out of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings, where he currently sits 55th. But a familiar pairing with longtime partner and country star Jake Owen could be just the cure for what ails Spieth, who has a tie for eighth at the CJ Cup so far in the 2019-20 season. Spieth is on the verge of regaining the form that made him the best young player in the world, and this could well be his week to climb up the 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs, and the model's 2020 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am props, could hit it big.

