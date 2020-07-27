Watch Now: Tiger Woods Will Not Play Until PGA Championship ( 2:24 )

The 2020 Barracuda Championship is an alternate-field PGA Tour event beginning on Thursday. The 2020 Barracuda Championship field is full of young players looking to pile up points and money. The 7,390-yard, par-71 Tahoe Mountain Club's Old Greenwood course is in its first year hosting the event, which features 300 points and $630,000 available to the player that will emerge from the Barracuda Championship 2020 as the winner.

Collin Morikawa won last year's event, but isn't in the field this year. Former Ryder Cup player Ryan Moore leads the 2020 Barracuda Championship odds at 16-1, and Ryan Henley isn't far behind at 18-1. Before locking in your 2020 Barracuda Championship picks, be sure to see the latest golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. Last week at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400).

At the Memorial Tournament, McClure used the model to identify winner Jon Rahm (22-1) as one of his best bets from the start. It also had him as the projected winner heading into the weekend. The model was also all over long shot winner Collin Morikawa at the Workday Charity Open. It identified him as a top contender from the start despite his long odds and McClure recommended an outright bet on him to win at 33-1. The model also called Bryson DeChambeau taking the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

McClure returned a whopping +788 during the 2020 Charles Schwab Challenge, including nailing top-five bets on Xander Schauffele at 13-2 and Collin Morikawa at 9-1. The model was also extremely high on 30-1 long shot winner Webb Simpson at the RBC Heritage. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Simpson winning outright.

In all, the advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, including two of the last three. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen some massive returns returns.

Now that the Barracuda Championship 2020 field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

The model's top 2020 Barracuda Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Barracuda Championship: Russell Henley, one of the top Vegas favorites at 18-1, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top 10. Henley missed five straight cuts earlier in the season, has missed two of his last four cuts, and has tumbled to No. 115 in the standings.

Henley has earned just $626,000 this season, and only has a seventh at the Workday Charity Classic as a highlight since the PGA Tour re-boot. Although he is a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Henley hasn't found the winner's circle since 2017. One of the shortest hitters on Tour, Henley is ranked 169th with a 288.8-yard driving average. And Henley's 2020 birdie average is just 3.53 per round, ranking him 175th. With low odds this week, the model has identified Henley as a poor value, making him one of the 2020 Barracuda Championship favorites to avoid.

Another surprise: Talor Gooch, a massive 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. Gooch has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Gooch is riding high off of two top-20 finishes in his last four PGA Tour events.

Gooch started with rounds of 66 and 65 en route to finishing 18th in the 3M Open last week, and was 17th earlier in the month at the Workday Charity Open. Gooch's best finish this season was a fourth at the Houston Open last fall, and also was 10th at the Genesis Invitational and 17th at The American Express. With longer odds this week and a proven recent track record, Gooch is one of the top 2020 Barracuda Championship bets you should be all over.

How to make 2020 Barracuda Championship picks

Also, the model says seven other golfers with odds of 28-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big. You can only see them here.

So who wins the 2020 Barracuda Championship? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below

2020 Barracuda Championship odds

Ryan Moore 16-1

Russell Henley 18-1

Brendan Steele 22-1

Alexander Noren 25-1

Patrick Rodgers 25-1

Sam Burns 28-1

Bud Cauley 28-1

Matthias Schwab 28-1

Jhonattan Vegas 28-1

Talor Gooch 33-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Lanto Griffin 33-1

Emiliano Grillo 33-1

Martin Kaymer 33-1

Kurt Kitayama 33-1

Pat Perez 33-1

Richy Werenski 33-1

Cameron Davis 40-1

Cameron Tringale 40-1

Charley Hoffman 45-1

Adam Schenk 45-1

Scott Stallings 45-1

Kyle Stanley 45-1

Ryan Armour 50-1

Will Gordon 50-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Troy Merritt 50-1

Sebastian Munoz 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Kristoffer Ventura 50-1

Aaron Wise 50-1

Joseph Bramlett 66-1

Wyndham Clark 66-1

Chesson Hadley 66-1

Ben Martin 66-1

Maverick McNealy 66-1

Matthew NeSmith 66-1

Sam Ryder 66-1

Vaughn Taylor 66-1

Russell Knox 70-1

Brian Stuard 70-1

Aaron Baddeley 80-1

Bronson Burgoon 80-1

Brandon Hagy 80-1

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 80-1

Chase Seiffert 80-1

Peter Uihlein 80-1

Nick Watney 80-1

Chris Baker 90-1

Austin Cook 90-1

Doug Ghim 90-1

Bo Hoag 90-1

Wes Roach 90-1

