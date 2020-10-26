Brendon Todd will look to defend his title when the 2020 Bermuda Championship tees off on Thursday from Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. Todd, a three-time PGA Tour champion, stunned the PGA with a 24-under par performance, which helped him break a five-year winless drought. He'll have some stiff competition in the 2020 Bermuda Championship field with proven veterans like Stewart Cink, Henrik Stenson, Charley Hoffman and Pat Perez set to tee it up this week.

Todd, who's also recorded 16 top-10 finishes in his career, is listed at 12-1 in the 2020 Bermuda Championship odds from William Hill. The top 2020 Bermuda Championship contenders include Todd (12-1), Will Zalatrois (11-1) and Harold Varner (25-1), who's coming off a top-15 finish at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. Before locking in your 2020 Bermuda Championship picks or entering any PGA DFS tournaments on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been on fire since the return of the PGA Tour in June. In fact, it's up over $12,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

After nailing Sergio Garcia (+5500) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Sanderson Farms Championship, McClure finished up over $6,200 yet again on his best bets. The model had him in the top five from the start and McClure's best bets included Garcia winning outright. Those who followed that advice saw a massive +5500 return.

He also finished profitable at the U.S. Open, nailing two of his best bets, including a +1100 top-five bet on Matthew Wolff. McClure hit a top-five bet (+1200) on Doc Redman at the Wyndham Championship, finishing up over $700 on his best bets.

The model was all over Dustin Johnson (8-5) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the Tour Championship and Justin Thomas winning the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational at 12-1. And at the 3M Open, McClure's best bets returned a whopping $1,100 as he nailed a top-five pick on Max Homa (+1200) and a top-20 pick on Talor Gooch (+400). Those are just some of his recent big returns.

In all, the advanced computer model has also nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed its golf picks has seen massive returns.

The model's top 2020 Bermuda Championship predictions

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Bermuda Championship 2020: Harold Varner III, one of the top Vegas favorites at 25-1 according to William Hill, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top five. Varner is coming off a strong showing at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, earning a 13th-place finish at TPC Summerlin. However, Varner has been extremely inconsistent since the restart, finishing outside the top-30 six times in his last 10 starts on the PGA Tour. In addition, Varner has missed the cut four times during that stretch.

Varner's inconsistent performances can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. The 30-year-old finished last season ranked 79th in driving accuracy percentage (61.69), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Bermuda Championship 2020 field.

Another surprise: Luke List, a massive 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. List has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

List enters this week's event ranked inside the top-50 in a number of important statistical categories, including driving distance (316.1), birdie average (4.50) and strokes gained: off-the-tee (.858). Those impressive stats, plus his long odds, make him a strong play in 2020 Bermuda Championship bets.

How to make 2020 Bermuda Championship picks

2020 Bermuda Championship odds (via William Hill)

Will Zalatoris 11-1

Brendon Todd 12-1

Harold Varner III 25-1

Doc Redman 28-1

Denny McCarthy 30-1

Emiliano Grillo 30-1

Henrik Stenson 33-1

Kristoffer Ventura 33-1

Rasmus Hojgaard 35-1

Charley Hoffman 35-1

Cameron Tringale 35-1

Luke List 40-1

Justin Suh 40-1

Aaron Wise 40-1

Henrik Norlander 40-1

Stewart Cink 40-1

Peter Malnati 40-1

Adam Schenk 40-1

Maverick McNealy 40-1

Pat Perez 45-1

Danny Willett 45-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Scott Stallings 50-1

Tom Lewis 50-1

Scott Piercy 50-1

Patrick Rodgers 50-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 50-1

Chesson Hadley 55-1

Russell Knox 55-1

Padraig Harrington 55-1

Tyler McCumber 60-1

Wesley Bryan 66-1

Wyndham Clark 66-1

Jhonattan Vegas 66-1

Troy Merritt 66-1

Brian Stuard 66-1

Doug Ghim 70-1

Anirban Lahiri 80-1

Max Homa 80-1

Cameron Percy 80-1

Will Gordon 80-1

Branden Grace 80-1

Kyle Stanley 80-1

Joseph Bramlett 80-1

Beau Hossler 80-1

Brice Garnett 80-1

Matt Jones 80-1

Bronson Burgoon 90-1

Hank Lebioda 100-1

Jason Dufner 100-1

Nick Watney 100-1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat 100-1

Rob Oppenheim 100-1

Seamus Power 100-1

Hudson Swafford 100-1

Bo Hoag 100-1

Keith Mitchell 100-1

Ben Martin 100-1

Scott Harrington 100-1