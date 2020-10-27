As you might expect, there is not a lot of crossover with golfers who played the big-money, small-field tournaments on the west coast over the last two weeks on the PGA Tour and golfers who are playing this week's Bermuda Championship four time zones away. Port Royal Golf Course will host fans for the first time on the PGA Tour since March, and they'll get a fun, scenic show, but they might need to consult a media guide as they dissect the Bermuda Championship's field.

Let's take a closer look at this week's contest, with odds and prop bets provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

What: Bermuda Championship

When: Oct. 29 - Nov. 1

Where: Port Royal Golf Course -- Southampton Parish, Bermuda

Three things to know

1. Zalatoris the favorite: It's quite odd that a non-PGA Tour member is the favorite to win this event, but that's where we're at with Will Zalatoris. With good reason, of course, as Data Golf has him as the No. 23 player in the world. Still, it's a bit jarring to see considering that he's still vying for special temporary membership and needs to finish T69 to get it (spoiler: he will).

2. Fans, back: Entrance will be extremely limited and very safeguarded, but we will see spectators both this week at the Bermuda Championship and next week at the Houston Open. After decades of that reality becoming commonplace, it will actually be strange to not see empty galleries around greens and fairways. It's unlikely that the reintroduction of fans will affect either of these two tournaments, but it will definitely be a talking point for players throughout the week.

3. Masters prep? A quick scan of the field list reveals that there are actually a handful of players leveraging this event for some last-minute Masters prep. None are strong contenders at Augusta National, but it will at least be intriguing to follow how Henrik Stenson, Max Homa, Danny Willett and Rafa Cabrera Bello perform. Also, the 2020 Bermuda winner will get into the 2021 Masters, which is another major championship storyline to follow.

Grading the field

Coming off two straight weeks with Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm, it's certainly a different scene. However, it's also an interesting opportunity for guys like Zalatoris, Justin Suh and Kristoffer Ventura. It won't affect ratings, but there are plenty of young guys in this field who will go on to become productive PGA Tour players, if not eventual stars. Grade: A

Best bets

1. Kristoffer Ventura three-ball (+180): Ventura is pitted against Charley Hoffman and Doc Redman in a William Hill three-ball. He's the co-underdog with Hoffman at +180. He's been trending pretty hard this year, and is playing at around a top-50 clip over his last 50 rounds. While I don't love that he gets a lot of his work done with the putter, I do love the direction he's headed.

2. Camilo Villegas top 10 (33-1): He's been really good from tee to green over the last three months and not very good with his putter. His T23 at the Sanderson a month ago was encouraging, and given the lower quality of this field, I think he could pop up if he makes any putts this week.

Bermuda Championship picks



