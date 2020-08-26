A week after Dustin Johnson destroyed everything in his path at TPC Boston, the PGA Tour heads to Olympia Fields for the 2020 BMW Championship. The second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs features a 70-golfer field that will be whittled down to 30 for next week's finale at the Tour Championship in Georgia. It's a pivotal event for those trying to qualify for the finale and that shot at the $15 million prize.

Let's take a closer look at this week's contest, with odds and prop bets provided via William Hill Sportsbook.

Event information

What: BMW Championship

When: Aug. 27-30

Where: Olympia Fields -- Olympia Fields, Illinois

Three things to know

1. Elite course: Olympia Fields has hosted a U.S. Open, PGA Championship and (most recently) a U.S. Amateur, and should play major championship-like depending on the setup. The site of Jim Furyk's 2003 U.S. Open win is brawny, for sure, but it's also nuanced, especially around the greens. It should be a bit of a diversion from a lot of the point-and-shoot tracks on the PGA Tour.

2. BMW curse: Only once in the last nine years has the person who won the BMW Championship gone on to win the FedEx Cup. This seems odd given its proximity to the last event of the year and its list of elite winners. Billy Horschel (2014) is the only golfer to go on to win the FedEx Cup following a BMW Championship win (he also won the Tour Championship that year). Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson (twice), Justin Rose and Jason Day have all failed to pull it off.

3. Rory struggles: One quiet storyline over the course of the last three months has been the relative struggles of Rory McIlroy. I say relative because Rory is graded on a different scale than almost everyone else in the sport, but he has just one top 30 and no top 10s since the PGA Tour restarted in early June. The problems are myriad -- he's struggled at times in every statistical category -- but recently it's been mostly the driver that has given him issues. This would be his worst (again, relative) driving season statistically since 2013 and his second-worst since 2009. He said on Sunday he was going to go home and "try a couple of drivers" to try and get right for this week.

Grading the field

There are certainly some big names missing out -- Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood among them -- but it's still an amazing list of the 70 best players throughout the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. There also won't be a cut this week (or next) so we'll see everybody for all four rounds at both events. Grade: A

Best bets

1. Kevin Kisner top 10 (+300): He's not super long, and I don't really expect him to win this week, but Kisner has been unreal over the last month, playing his last 10 PGA Tour rounds in 40 under par.

2. Scottie Scheffler top 20 (+110): On a course that should reward length and great driving, he's coming in off back-to-back top-five finishes. He probably won't win given the star power in this field, but I'm all the way in on another (at least) top 20.

BMW Championship picks

Jon Rahm Winner (10-1): The popular pick will be Bryson DeChambeau because he won the U.S. Amateur here back in 2015. The smart pick, though, would be Jon Rahm, who has been destroying worlds with his driver of late. This course will reward that, and his great season will continue with wins at two big-boy courses: Muirfield Village and Olympia Fields. Daniel Berger Top 10 (+188): Daniel Berger has just two negative strokes-gained rounds since the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am back in February. Two! And they came in the same event when he missed the cut at the Memorial Tournament six weeks ago. Four top-five finishes in his last six events. Alex Noren Sleeper (70-1): Alex Noren has been on fire as well with three top 10s in his last four starts and a T22 at the PGA Championship. His approach game was lethal at TPC Boston last week, and if he finds fairways, he'll contend despite not being mega-long off the tee. His sharp short game will come in handy this week.

