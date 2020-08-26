The FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on this week at Olympia Fields in Illinois with the BMW Championship. Exactly 70 golfers will tee it up on Thursday at this classic course outside of Chicago with 30 spots up for grabs at next week's Tour Championship.

While some of the bigger names in the sport will not be playing, we still get a smorgasbord of the biggest names in the game, including new No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Justin Thomas.

Nobody may be bigger here, though, than Bryson DeChambeau, who won the 2015 U.S. Amateur at this course. DeChambeau comes in off a missed cut last week at TPC Boston, but he's been terrific since the PGA Tour restarted and is one of the handful of players who can overpower this brawny track this week. Plus, Tiger Woods is back and paired with Carlos Ortiz and Bubba Watson, going off at 1:14 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can keep up with all four rounds of the FedEx Cup Playoffs live all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio