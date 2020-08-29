The second leg of the 2020 FedEx Cup Playoffs is underway from Olympia Fields in Illinois. The BMW Championship is hosting 70 golfers for the four-day, no-cut event with 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship up for grabs. This classic course has bared its teeth early and often against some of the best players in the world.

Through 36 holes of action, amid some contentious playing conditions on the course, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are tied atop the leaderboard at 1 under. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, after a somewhat promising showing, fell back in Round 2 and will now need a miracle performance this weekend to keep his playoff hopes alive and move on to next week's Tour Champions event.

Here's how you can keep up with all four rounds of the FedEx Cup Playoffs live all week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 -- Saturday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 8:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 9 a.m.

Featured groups and holes: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)

Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio